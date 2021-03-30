Schließen

Federal Administration

  • The federal administration is significantly small (around 10 percent of all public employees). This speciality of the German administrative system is based on the division of responsibilities: the central (federal) level drafts and adopts most of the laws and public programmes, and the state level (together with the municipal level) implements them. The administration of the federal level comprises the ministries, subordinated agencies for special and selected operational tasks (e.g. the authorisation of drugs, information security and registration of refugees) in distinct administrative sectors (e.g. foreign service, armed forces and federal police). The capacity for preparing and monitoring government bills and statutory instruments is well developed. Moreover, the instruments and tools of coordination are exemplary compared with other countries, although the recent digital turn has been adopted less advanced than elsewhere.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julia FleischerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-53697-8_5
ISBN:978-3-030-53696-1
ISBN:978-3-030-53697-8
Parent title (English):Public Administration in Germany
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/30
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/30
Tag:Cabinet; Coordination; Federal administration; Ministries; Policymaking
First page:61
Last Page:79
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo