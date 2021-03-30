Federal Administration
- The federal administration is significantly small (around 10 percent of all public employees). This speciality of the German administrative system is based on the division of responsibilities: the central (federal) level drafts and adopts most of the laws and public programmes, and the state level (together with the municipal level) implements them. The administration of the federal level comprises the ministries, subordinated agencies for special and selected operational tasks (e.g. the authorisation of drugs, information security and registration of refugees) in distinct administrative sectors (e.g. foreign service, armed forces and federal police). The capacity for preparing and monitoring government bills and statutory instruments is well developed. Moreover, the instruments and tools of coordination are exemplary compared with other countries, although the recent digital turn has been adopted less advanced than elsewhere.
|Julia FleischerGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-53697-8_5
|978-3-030-53696-1
|978-3-030-53697-8
|Public Administration in Germany
|Palgrave Macmillan
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2021/01/30
|2021
|2021/03/30
|Cabinet; Coordination; Federal administration; Ministries; Policymaking
|61
|79
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International