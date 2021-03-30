Schließen

In Memoriam Siegfried Bauer

  • Siegfried Bauer, an internationally renowned, very creative applied physicist, who also was a prolific materials scientist and engineer, died on December 30, 2018, in Linz, Austria, after a one-year battle with cancer. He was full professor of soft-matter physics at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria, and a scientific leader and innovator across the fields but mainly in the areas of electro-active materials (including electrets) and stretchable and imperceptible electronics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Martin Kaltenbrunner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/MEI.2019.8636175
ISSN:0883-7554
ISSN:1558-4402
Parent title (English):IEEE electrical insulation magazine
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:Piscataway
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/11
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/30
Volume:35
Issue:2
Page number:3
First page:76
Last Page:78
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo