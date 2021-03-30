In Memoriam Siegfried Bauer
- Siegfried Bauer, an internationally renowned, very creative applied physicist, who also was a prolific materials scientist and engineer, died on December 30, 2018, in Linz, Austria, after a one-year battle with cancer. He was full professor of soft-matter physics at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria, and a scientific leader and innovator across the fields but mainly in the areas of electro-active materials (including electrets) and stretchable and imperceptible electronics.
