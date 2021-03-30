Schließen

German Public Administration

  • The international community of public administration and administrative sciences shows a great interest in the basic features of the German administrative system. The German public administration with its formative decentralisation (called: administrative federalism) is regarded as a prime example of multilevel governance and strong local self-government. Furthermore, over the past decades, the traditional profile of the German administrative system has significantly been reshaped and remoulded through reforms, processes of modernisation and the transformation process in East Germany. Studies on the German administrative system should focus especially on key institutional features of public administration; changing relationships between public administration, society and the private sector; administrative reforms at different levels of the federal system; and new challenges and modernisation approaches, such as digitalisation, open government and better regulation.

Author details:Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Isabella ProellerGND, Dieter Schiemanke, Jan Ziekow
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-53697-8_1
ISBN:978-3-030-53696-1
ISBN:978-3-030-53697-8
Parent title (English):Public Administration in Germany
Subtitle (English):Background and Key Issues
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/30
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/30
First page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

