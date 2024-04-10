הנצרות הפלסטינית ויחסה לארץ הקודש
Palestinian christianity and its relation to the Holy Land
Das palästinensische Christentum und seine Beziehung zum Heiligen Land
- העבודה הזאת עוסקת בנצרות הקדומה ובשלבי התפתחותה במאה הראשונה לספירה. הדגש בעבודה הוא על יחסי הגומלין בין הנצרות ל ארץ הקודש. המחקר הזה מציע קריאה אלטרנטיבית של המקורות העבריים הקדומים, שלפיה התנועה של ישו ההיסטורי נתפסת כתוצר של השיח הת יאולוגי והפוליטי באו תה תקופה בגליל וביהודה. הקריאה המוצעת מאתגרת את המגמה המקובלת בספרות המחקר, אשר נוטה להפריד לא רק בין ישו לבין הקשרו הדתי, אלא גם בין אלמנטים דתיים לפוליטיים בנצרות הקדומה. מטרת מחקר זה היא לאפשר הסתכלות מקומית על הנצרות של המאה הראשונה כחלק בלתי נפרד מן התמונה הפלסטינית הדתית והפוליטית הרחבה. המחקר מחולק לחמשה פרקים. הפרק הראשון מציג רקע היסטורי לכיתות וזרמי היהדות בארץ הקודש במאה הראשונה מנקודת מבט דתית -פוליטית. הפרק הזה מעמיק את ההבנה של גווני התודעה ההיסטורית של אנשי ארץ הקודש במאה הראשונה לספירה. הפרק השני מציג את תולדות הנצרות של ישו ההיסטורי בשיטה תימטית , שמאירה את התהליך המורכב שישו והעם הפלסטיני-יהודי עבר בתקופה הזאת. שלושת הת ימות בפרק השני הן: ההלכה של ישו )כשרות ושבת(; המרד השקט )המשמעות הפוליטית של פסטיבל הפסח בירושלים עבור יהודי הבית השנ י(; והגאולה עלי אדמות על פיהעבודה הזאת עוסקת בנצרות הקדומה ובשלבי התפתחותה במאה הראשונה לספירה. הדגש בעבודה הוא על יחסי הגומלין בין הנצרות ל ארץ הקודש. המחקר הזה מציע קריאה אלטרנטיבית של המקורות העבריים הקדומים, שלפיה התנועה של ישו ההיסטורי נתפסת כתוצר של השיח הת יאולוגי והפוליטי באו תה תקופה בגליל וביהודה. הקריאה המוצעת מאתגרת את המגמה המקובלת בספרות המחקר, אשר נוטה להפריד לא רק בין ישו לבין הקשרו הדתי, אלא גם בין אלמנטים דתיים לפוליטיים בנצרות הקדומה. מטרת מחקר זה היא לאפשר הסתכלות מקומית על הנצרות של המאה הראשונה כחלק בלתי נפרד מן התמונה הפלסטינית הדתית והפוליטית הרחבה. המחקר מחולק לחמשה פרקים. הפרק הראשון מציג רקע היסטורי לכיתות וזרמי היהדות בארץ הקודש במאה הראשונה מנקודת מבט דתית -פוליטית. הפרק הזה מעמיק את ההבנה של גווני התודעה ההיסטורית של אנשי ארץ הקודש במאה הראשונה לספירה. הפרק השני מציג את תולדות הנצרות של ישו ההיסטורי בשיטה תימטית , שמאירה את התהליך המורכב שישו והעם הפלסטיני-יהודי עבר בתקופה הזאת. שלושת הת ימות בפרק השני הן: ההלכה של ישו )כשרות ושבת(; המרד השקט )המשמעות הפוליטית של פסטיבל הפסח בירושלים עבור יהודי הבית השנ י(; והגאולה עלי אדמות על פי ישו המתואר בספרי הבשורה. הפרק השלישי מציג את תולדות הנצרות על פי פאולוס. הפרק מתמקד בהעברת ישו מירושלים לרומא, ודן בתוצאות המעבר הזה תוך הדגשת השלכותיו על הדור הנוצרי הראשון ועל ארץ הקודש. הפרק הרביעי הוא פרק "הנצרות הפלסטינית" שמסכם את שלושת הפרקים הקודמים, ומציע קריאה פוסט- קולוניאלית של הנצרות הפלסטינית של ישו ההיסטורי )היהודי( אל מול הנצרות הרומית שהתבססה מאוחר יותר על הת יאולוגיה של פאולוס. הפרק הזה מסביר מדוע חשוב לחבר מחדש בין הדתי לפוליטי, ומדגיש כי ההשקפה האוניברסאלית הידועה של הנצרות לא הייתה חלק מתנועתו של ישו, מכיוון שישו ההיסטורי היה מונע על ידי היותו יהודי, עם תחושת שייכות גבוהה לקהילתו הפלסטינית -יהודית, ולא על ידי כך שהוא הבן של אלוהים. הפרק החמישי הוא פרק הסיום, ובו מוצג סיכום קצר, ויש בו סקירה של השלכות תיאורטיות של עבודת מחקר זו והמלצות למחקרים עתידיים.…
- This work deals with early Christianity and its stages of development in the first century AD. The emphasis in the work is on the relationship between Christianity and the Holy Land. This study offers an alternative reading according to which the movement of historical Jesus is perceived as an outcome of the theological and political discourse at that time in the Galilee and Judea. The proposed reading challenges the mainstream, which tends to disconnect not only Jesus from his religious context; but also, the religious elements of early Christianity from its the political ones. The aim of this study is to enable a local perspective on first-century Christianity as an integral part of the broader Palestinian religious and political picture. The study is divided into five chapters. The first chapter presents a historical background to the Jewish sects and movements in the Holy Land, during the Second Temple period, from a religious-political point of view. This chapter deepens our understanding of the variety of thehistoricalThis work deals with early Christianity and its stages of development in the first century AD. The emphasis in the work is on the relationship between Christianity and the Holy Land. This study offers an alternative reading according to which the movement of historical Jesus is perceived as an outcome of the theological and political discourse at that time in the Galilee and Judea. The proposed reading challenges the mainstream, which tends to disconnect not only Jesus from his religious context; but also, the religious elements of early Christianity from its the political ones. The aim of this study is to enable a local perspective on first-century Christianity as an integral part of the broader Palestinian religious and political picture. The study is divided into five chapters. The first chapter presents a historical background to the Jewish sects and movements in the Holy Land, during the Second Temple period, from a religious-political point of view. This chapter deepens our understanding of the variety of thehistorical consciousness of the people of the Holy Land in the first century AD. The second chapter presents the Christian history of the historical Jesus in a thematic method, through which the light is shed on the complexities of the process that Jesus and the Palestinian-Jewish people went through during this period. The three themes are: the law of Jesus (kosher and Shabbat); The Silent Protest (the political meaning of Passover festival in Jerusalem for the Jews during the Second Temple period); And redemption on earth according to Jesus of the Gospels. The third chapter presents the history of Christianity according to Paul. The chapter focuses on the transfer of Jesus from Jerusalem to Rome, and discusses the consequences of this transition while emphasizing its implications on the first Christian generation and the Holy Land. The fourth chapter is the chapter of "Palestinian Christianity", which summarizes the previous three chapters, and offers a post-colonial reading of the Palestinian Christianity of historical (Jewish) Jesus versus Roman Christianity, which was later based on Paul's theology. This chapter explains why it is important to reconnect the religious with the political. It emphasizes that the well-known universal view of Christianity, probably, was not part of Jesus' movement, since historical Jesus was driven by being a Palestinian-Jew with a high sense of belonging to his community, and not by the idea of being the Son of God. The fifth chapter is the concluding chapter, which presents a final summary, theoretical implications, and recommendations for future research.…
- Diese Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit dem frühen Christentum und seinen Entwicklungsstufen im ersten Jahrhundert nach Christus. Der Schwerpunkt der Arbeit liegt dabei auf der Beziehung zwischen dem Christentum und dem Heiligen Land. Die Studie bietet eine alternative Lesart, nach der die Bewegung des historischen Jesus als ein Ergebnis des damaligen theologischen und politischen Diskurses in Galiläa und Judäa verstanden wird. Die vorgeschlagene Lesart stellt etablierte Lesarten in Frage, die dazu neigen, nicht nur Jesus von seinem religiösen Kontext zu trennen, sondern auch die religiösen Elemente des frühen Christentums von seinen politischen. Das Ziel dieser Studie ist es, eine lokale Perspektive auf das Christentum des ersten Jahrhunderts als integralen Bestandteil des breiteren palästinensischen religiösen und politischen Bildes zu ermöglichen. Die Studie ist in fünf Kapitel unterteilt. Das erste Kapitel präsentiert einen historischen Hintergrund aus religiös-politischer Sicht zu den jüdischen Sekten und Bewegungen im Heiligen LandDiese Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit dem frühen Christentum und seinen Entwicklungsstufen im ersten Jahrhundert nach Christus. Der Schwerpunkt der Arbeit liegt dabei auf der Beziehung zwischen dem Christentum und dem Heiligen Land. Die Studie bietet eine alternative Lesart, nach der die Bewegung des historischen Jesus als ein Ergebnis des damaligen theologischen und politischen Diskurses in Galiläa und Judäa verstanden wird. Die vorgeschlagene Lesart stellt etablierte Lesarten in Frage, die dazu neigen, nicht nur Jesus von seinem religiösen Kontext zu trennen, sondern auch die religiösen Elemente des frühen Christentums von seinen politischen. Das Ziel dieser Studie ist es, eine lokale Perspektive auf das Christentum des ersten Jahrhunderts als integralen Bestandteil des breiteren palästinensischen religiösen und politischen Bildes zu ermöglichen. Die Studie ist in fünf Kapitel unterteilt. Das erste Kapitel präsentiert einen historischen Hintergrund aus religiös-politischer Sicht zu den jüdischen Sekten und Bewegungen im Heiligen Land während der Zeit des Zweiten Tempels. Dieses Kapitel vertieft unser Verständnis für die Vielfalt des historischen Bewusstseins der Menschen im Heiligen Land im ersten Jahrhundert nach Christus. Das zweite Kapitel stellt die christliche Geschichte des historischen Jesus in einer thematischen Methode dar, die die Komplexität des Prozesses, den Jesus und das palästinensisch-jüdische Volk in dieser Zeit durchliefen, erläutert. Die drei Themen sind: Das Gesetz Jesu (Koscher und Schabbat); Der stille Protest (die politische Bedeutung des Pessachfestes in Jerusalem für die Juden während der Zeit des Zweiten Tempels); Und die Erlösung auf Erden nach dem Jesus der Evangelien. Das dritte Kapitel stellt die Geschichte des Christentums nach Paulus dar. Das Kapitel konzentriert sich auf die Überführung Jesu von Jerusalem nach Rom und diskutiert die Folgen dieses Übergangs, wobei die Auswirkungen auf die erste christliche Generation und das Heilige Land betont werden. Das vierte Kapitel ist das Kapitel des "palästinensischen Christentums", das die vorangegangenen drei Kapitel zusammenfasst und eine postkoloniale Lesart des palästinensischen Christentums des historischen (jüdischen) Jesus gegenüber dem römischen Christentum bietet, das später auf der Theologie des Paulus beruhte. Dieses Kapitel erklärt, warum es wichtig ist, das Religiöse mit dem Politischen zu verbinden. Es betont, dass die bekannte universale Sicht des Christentums wahrscheinlich nicht Teil der Bewegung Jesu war, da der historische Jesus davon angetrieben wurde, ein palästinensischer Jude mit einem hohen Zugehörigkeitsgefühl zu seiner Gemeinschaft zu sein, und nicht von der Idee, der Sohn Gottes zu sein. Das fünfte Kapitel ist das Schlusskapitel, das eine abschließende Zusammenfassung, theoretische Implikationen und Empfehlungen für zukünftige Forschungen enthält.…
|Abeer KhshiboonORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-501209
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50120
|ישו ההיסטורי בהקשרו הדתי-פוליטי
|historical Jesus in his religious-political context
|Der historische Jesus in seinem religiös-politischen Kontext
|Admiʾel Kosman, Ronen Pinkas
|Master's Thesis
|Hebrew
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/03/25
|2024/04/10
|Christentum; Palästina; Postkolonialismus; historischer Jesus; palästinensisch
Christianity; Palestine; Palestinian; historical Jesus; post-colonialism
ישו ההיסטורי; נצרות; פוסט-קולוניאליזם; פלסטין; פלסטיני
|viii, 66
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
