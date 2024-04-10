This work deals with early Christianity and its stages of development in the first century AD. The emphasis in the work is on the relationship between Christianity and the Holy Land. This study offers an alternative reading according to which the movement of historical Jesus is perceived as an outcome of the theological and political discourse at that time in the Galilee and Judea. The proposed reading challenges the mainstream, which tends to disconnect not only Jesus from his religious context; but also, the religious elements of early Christianity from its the political ones. The aim of this study is to enable a local perspective on first-century Christianity as an integral part of the broader Palestinian religious and political picture. The study is divided into five chapters. The first chapter presents a historical background to the Jewish sects and movements in the Holy Land, during the Second Temple period, from a religious-political point of view. This chapter deepens our understanding of the variety of thehistorical

This work deals with early Christianity and its stages of development in the first century AD. The emphasis in the work is on the relationship between Christianity and the Holy Land. This study offers an alternative reading according to which the movement of historical Jesus is perceived as an outcome of the theological and political discourse at that time in the Galilee and Judea. The proposed reading challenges the mainstream, which tends to disconnect not only Jesus from his religious context; but also, the religious elements of early Christianity from its the political ones. The aim of this study is to enable a local perspective on first-century Christianity as an integral part of the broader Palestinian religious and political picture. The study is divided into five chapters. The first chapter presents a historical background to the Jewish sects and movements in the Holy Land, during the Second Temple period, from a religious-political point of view. This chapter deepens our understanding of the variety of thehistorical consciousness of the people of the Holy Land in the first century AD. The second chapter presents the Christian history of the historical Jesus in a thematic method, through which the light is shed on the complexities of the process that Jesus and the Palestinian-Jewish people went through during this period. The three themes are: the law of Jesus (kosher and Shabbat); The Silent Protest (the political meaning of Passover festival in Jerusalem for the Jews during the Second Temple period); And redemption on earth according to Jesus of the Gospels. The third chapter presents the history of Christianity according to Paul. The chapter focuses on the transfer of Jesus from Jerusalem to Rome, and discusses the consequences of this transition while emphasizing its implications on the first Christian generation and the Holy Land. The fourth chapter is the chapter of "Palestinian Christianity", which summarizes the previous three chapters, and offers a post-colonial reading of the Palestinian Christianity of historical (Jewish) Jesus versus Roman Christianity, which was later based on Paul's theology. This chapter explains why it is important to reconnect the religious with the political. It emphasizes that the well-known universal view of Christianity, probably, was not part of Jesus' movement, since historical Jesus was driven by being a Palestinian-Jew with a high sense of belonging to his community, and not by the idea of being the Son of God. The fifth chapter is the concluding chapter, which presents a final summary, theoretical implications, and recommendations for future research.

