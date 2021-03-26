Schließen

Modeling the relationship between motivational beliefs, cognitive learning strategies, and academic performance of teacher education students

  Although self-regulated learning has received much attention over the past decades, research on how teacher education students regulate their own learning has been scarce, particularly in third world countries. In the present study, we examined the structural relationships between motivational beliefs, cognitive learning strategies, and academic performance among teacher education students in Uganda. The sample comprised of 1081 students selected from seven universities. Data were collected using several subscales from the modified Motivated Strategies for Learning Questionnaire and were analyzed by structural equation modeling. Cognitive learning strategies fully mediated the relationship between motivational beliefs and academic performance. Motivational beliefs contributed to students' academic performance mainly through influencing their critical thinking and organizational skills. Therefore, interventions to improve teacher education students' academic performance should focus not only on boosting their motivation but also on enhancing their use of cognitive learning strategies.

Metadaten
Author details:Charles Magoba MuwongeORCiD, Ulrich SchiefeleGND, Joseph Ssenyonga, Henry Kibedi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0081246318775547
ISSN:0081-2463
ISSN:2078-208X
Parent title (English):South African journal of psychology
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/26
Tag:Academic performance; Motivated Strategies for Learning Questionnaire; self-regulated learning; structural equation modeling; teacher education students
Volume:49
Issue:1
Page number:14
First page:122
Last Page:135
Funding institution:Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); Alexander von HumboldtAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

