A regulatory role of autophagy for resetting the memory of heat stress in plants
- As sessile life forms, plants are repeatedly confronted with adverse environmental conditions, which can impair development, growth, and reproduction. During evolution, plants have established mechanisms to orchestrate the delicate balance between growth and stress tolerance, to reset cellular biochemistry once stress vanishes, or to keep a molecular memory, which enables survival of a harsher stress that may arise later. Although there are several examples of memory in diverse plants species, the molecular machinery underlying the formation, duration, and resetting of stress memories is largely unknown so far. We report here that autophagy, a central self-degradative process, assists in resetting cellular memory of heat stress (HS) in Arabidopsis thaliana. Autophagy is induced by thermopriming (moderate HS) and, intriguingly, remains high long after stress termination. We demonstrate that autophagy mediates the specific degradation of heat shock proteins at later stages of the thermorecovery phase leading to the accumulation ofAs sessile life forms, plants are repeatedly confronted with adverse environmental conditions, which can impair development, growth, and reproduction. During evolution, plants have established mechanisms to orchestrate the delicate balance between growth and stress tolerance, to reset cellular biochemistry once stress vanishes, or to keep a molecular memory, which enables survival of a harsher stress that may arise later. Although there are several examples of memory in diverse plants species, the molecular machinery underlying the formation, duration, and resetting of stress memories is largely unknown so far. We report here that autophagy, a central self-degradative process, assists in resetting cellular memory of heat stress (HS) in Arabidopsis thaliana. Autophagy is induced by thermopriming (moderate HS) and, intriguingly, remains high long after stress termination. We demonstrate that autophagy mediates the specific degradation of heat shock proteins at later stages of the thermorecovery phase leading to the accumulation of protein aggregates after the second HS and a compromised heat tolerance. Autophagy mutants retain heat shock proteins longer than wild type and concomitantly display improved thermomemory. Our findings reveal a novel regulatory mechanism for HS memory in plants.…
|Mastoureh SedaghatmehrORCiDGND, Venkatesh P. ThirumalaikumarORCiDGND, Iman KamranfarORCiDGND, Anne MarmagneORCiD, Celine Masclaux-DaubresseORCiD, Salma BalazadehORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1111/pce.13426
|Plant, cell & environment : cell physiology, whole-plant physiology, community physiology
|2019/08/22
|2019
|Arabidopsis; heat shock proteins; priming; resetting
