Schließen

Heterotopos Schule

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Friedrich WeltzienGND
ISBN:978-3-8376-4833-1
ISBN:978-3-8394-4833-5
Parent title (German):Entwerfen, lernen, gestalten : zum Verhältnis von Design und Lernprozessen
Subtitle (German):Lernorte als Orte der Macht
Publisher:transcript
Place of publishing:Bielefeld
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/26
First page:105
Last Page:126
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo