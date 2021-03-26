Schließen

Chromatin-based mechanisms of temperature memory in plants

  • For successful growth and development, plants constantly have to gauge their environment. Plants are capable to monitor their current environmental conditions, and they are also able to integrate environmental conditions over time and store the information induced by the cues. In a developmental context, such an environmental memory is used to align developmental transitions with favourable environmental conditions. One temperature-related example of this is the transition to flowering after experiencing winter conditions, that is, vernalization. In the context of adaptation to stress, such an environmental memory is used to improve stress adaptation even when the stress cues are intermittent. A somatic stress memory has now been described for various stresses, including extreme temperatures, drought, and pathogen infection. At the molecular level, such a memory of the environment is often mediated by epigenetic and chromatin modifications. Histone modifications in particular play an important role. In this review, we will discuss andFor successful growth and development, plants constantly have to gauge their environment. Plants are capable to monitor their current environmental conditions, and they are also able to integrate environmental conditions over time and store the information induced by the cues. In a developmental context, such an environmental memory is used to align developmental transitions with favourable environmental conditions. One temperature-related example of this is the transition to flowering after experiencing winter conditions, that is, vernalization. In the context of adaptation to stress, such an environmental memory is used to improve stress adaptation even when the stress cues are intermittent. A somatic stress memory has now been described for various stresses, including extreme temperatures, drought, and pathogen infection. At the molecular level, such a memory of the environment is often mediated by epigenetic and chromatin modifications. Histone modifications in particular play an important role. In this review, we will discuss and compare different types of temperature memory and the histone modifications, as well as the reader, writer, and eraser proteins involved.show moreshow less

Author details:Thomas FriedrichGND, Lea FaivreORCiD, Isabel Bäurle-LenhardORCiDGND, Daniel SchubertORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/pce.13373
ISSN:0140-7791
ISSN:1365-3040
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29920687
Parent title (English):Plant, cell & environment : cell physiology, whole-plant physiology, community physiology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/19
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/26
Tag:chromatin; cold; epigenetics; heat; memory; nucleosome remodelling; polycomb; priming; trithorax
Volume:42
Issue:3
Page number:9
First page:762
Last Page:770
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC973]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

