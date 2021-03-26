Schließen

Integrative Gene Selection on Gene Expression Data

  The advance of high-throughput RNA-Sequencing techniques enables researchers to analyze the complete gene activity in particular cells. From the insights of such analyses, researchers can identify disease-specific expression profiles, thus understand complex diseases like cancer, and eventually develop effective measures for diagnosis and treatment. The high dimensionality of gene expression data poses challenges to its computational analysis, which is addressed with measures of gene selection. Traditional gene selection approaches base their findings on statistical analyses of the actual expression levels, which implies several drawbacks when it comes to accurately identifying the underlying biological processes. In turn, integrative approaches include curated information on biological processes from external knowledge bases during gene selection, which promises to lead to better interpretability and improved predictive performance. Our work compares the performance of traditional and integrative gene selection approaches. Moreover, we propose a straightforward approach to integrate external knowledge with traditional gene selection approaches. We introduce a framework enabling the automatic external knowledge integration, gene selection, and evaluation. Evaluation results prove our framework to be a useful tool for evaluation and show that integration of external knowledge improves overall analysis results.

Metadaten
Author details:Cindy PerscheidORCiD, Bastien Grasnick, Matthias Uflacker
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/jib-2018-0064
ISSN:1613-4516
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30785707
Parent title (English):Journal of Integrative Bioinformatics
Subtitle (English):Providing Biological Context to Traditional Approaches
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/01
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/26
Tag:Gene Expression Data Analysis; Integrative Gene Selection; Knowledge Bases; Pattern Recognition; Prior Knowledge
Volume:16
Issue:1
Page number:17
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
