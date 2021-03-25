Schließen

Higher resilience to climatic disturbances in tropical vegetation exposed to more variable rainfall

  • With ongoing global warming, the amount and frequency of precipitation in the tropics is projected to change substantially. While it has been shown that tropical forests and savannahs are sustained within the same intermediate mean annual precipitation range, the mechanisms that lead to the resilience of these ecosystems are still not fully understood. In particular, the long-term impact of rainfall variability on resilience is as yet unclear. Here we present observational evidence that both tropical forest and savannah exposed to a higher rainfall variability-in particular on interannual scales-during their long-term past are overall more resilient against climatic disturbances. Based on precipitation and tree cover data in the Brazilian Amazon basin, we constructed potential landscapes that enable us to systematically measure the resilience of the different ecosystems. Additionally, we infer that shifts from forest to savannah due to decreasing precipitation in the future are more likely to occur in regions with a precursory lowerWith ongoing global warming, the amount and frequency of precipitation in the tropics is projected to change substantially. While it has been shown that tropical forests and savannahs are sustained within the same intermediate mean annual precipitation range, the mechanisms that lead to the resilience of these ecosystems are still not fully understood. In particular, the long-term impact of rainfall variability on resilience is as yet unclear. Here we present observational evidence that both tropical forest and savannah exposed to a higher rainfall variability-in particular on interannual scales-during their long-term past are overall more resilient against climatic disturbances. Based on precipitation and tree cover data in the Brazilian Amazon basin, we constructed potential landscapes that enable us to systematically measure the resilience of the different ecosystems. Additionally, we infer that shifts from forest to savannah due to decreasing precipitation in the future are more likely to occur in regions with a precursory lower rainfall variability. Long-term rainfall variability thus needs to be taken into account in resilience analyses and projections of vegetation response to climate change.show moreshow less

Author details:Catrin CiemerORCiD, Niklas BoersORCiDGND, Marina HirotaORCiD, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND, Finn Müller-HansenGND, Rafael S. Oliveira, Hilke Ricarda WinkelmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-019-0312-z
ISSN:1752-0894
ISSN:1752-0908
Parent title (English):Nature geoscience
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/25
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/25
Volume:12
Issue:3
Page number:7
First page:174
Last Page:179
Funding institution:DFG/FAPESP [IRTG 1740/TRP 2015/50122-0]; German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BO 4455/1-1]; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LN1306A]; Microsoft/FAPESP [2013/50169-1, 2011/52072-0]; Instituto Serrapilheira/Serra [1709-18983]; Leibniz Association (project DominoES)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

