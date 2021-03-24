Schließen

Achieving Business Process Improvement via Ubiquitous Decision-Aware Business Processes

  • Business process improvement is an endless challenge for many organizations. As long as there is a process, it must he improved. Nowadays, improvement initiatives are driven by professionals. This is no longer practical because people cannot perceive the enormous data of current business environments. Here, we introduce ubiquitous decision-aware business processes. They pervade the physical space, analyze the ever-changing environments, and make decisions accordingly. We explain how they can be built and used for improvement. Our approach can be a valuable improvement option to alleviate the workload of participants by helping focus on the crucial rather than the menial tasks.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alaaeddine YousfiORCiD, Kimon BatoulisORCiDGND, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3298986
ISSN:1533-5399
ISSN:1557-6051
Parent title (English):ACM Transactions on Internet Technology
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/24
Tag:Business process improvement; DMN; context; uBPMN; ubiquitous decision-aware business process; ubiquitous decisions
Volume:19
Issue:1
Page number:19
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo