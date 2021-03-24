Achieving Business Process Improvement via Ubiquitous Decision-Aware Business Processes
- Business process improvement is an endless challenge for many organizations. As long as there is a process, it must he improved. Nowadays, improvement initiatives are driven by professionals. This is no longer practical because people cannot perceive the enormous data of current business environments. Here, we introduce ubiquitous decision-aware business processes. They pervade the physical space, analyze the ever-changing environments, and make decisions accordingly. We explain how they can be built and used for improvement. Our approach can be a valuable improvement option to alleviate the workload of participants by helping focus on the crucial rather than the menial tasks.
|Alaaeddine YousfiORCiD, Kimon BatoulisORCiDGND, Mathias WeskeORCiDGND
|Business process improvement; DMN; context; uBPMN; ubiquitous decision-aware business process; ubiquitous decisions
