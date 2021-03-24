Schließen

Commentary on: E. H. Toomarian ; E. M. Hubbard, On the genesis of spatial-numerical associations: Evolutionary and cultural factors co-construct the mental number line. - (Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews. - vol 95, 2018, pg 189 - 190)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Samuel Shaki, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2018.12.018
ISSN:0149-7634
ISSN:1873-7528
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30638548
Parent title (English):Neuroscience & biobehavioral reviews : official journal of the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/24
Volume:98
Page number:1
First page:335
Last Page:335
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo