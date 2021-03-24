Schließen

Rho-of-plant activated root hair formation requires Arabidopsis YIP4a/b gene function

  • Root hairs are protrusions from root epidermal cells with crucial roles in plant soil interactions. Although much is known about patterning, polarity and tip growth of root hairs, contributions of membrane trafficking to hair initiation remain poorly understood. Here, we demonstrate that the trans-Golgi network-localized YPT-INTERACTING PROTEIN 4a and YPT-INTERACTING PROTEIN 4b (YIP4a/b) contribute to activation and plasma membrane accumulation of Rho-of-plant (ROP) small GTPases during hair initiation, identifying YIP4a/b as central trafficking components in ROP-dependent root hair formation.

Author details:Delphine Gendre, Anirban Baral, Xie Dang, Nicolas Esnay, Yohann Boutte, Thomas StanislasORCiD, Thomas VainORCiD, Stephane Claverol, Anna Gustavsson, Deshu Lin, Markus GrebeORCiDGND, Rishikesh P. Bhalerao
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.168559
ISSN:0950-1991
ISSN:1477-9129
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30770391
Parent title (English):Development : Company of Biologists
Publisher:The Company of Biologists
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/24
Tag:ROP; Root hair; Secretion; Trans-Golgi network; YIP
Volume:146
Issue:5
Page number:7
Funding institution:ShapeSystems [KAW 2012.0050]; Knut och Alice Wallenbergs StiftelseKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

