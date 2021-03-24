Remote Sensing technologies allow to map biophysical, biochemical, and earth surface parameters of the land surface. Of especial interest for various applications in environmental and urban sciences is the combination of spectral and 3D elevation information. However, those two data streams are provided separately by different instruments, namely airborne laser scanner (ALS) for elevation and a hyperspectral imager (HSI) for high spectral resolution data. The fusion of ALS and HSI data can thus lead to a single data entity consistently featuring rich structural and spectral information. In this study, we present the application of fusing the first pulse return information from ALS data at a sub-decimeter spatial resolution with the lower-spatial resolution hyperspectral information available from the HSI into a hyperspectral point cloud (HSPC). During the processing, a plausible hyperspectral spectrum is assigned to every first-return ALS point. We show that the complementary implementation of spectral and 3D information at the

Remote Sensing technologies allow to map biophysical, biochemical, and earth surface parameters of the land surface. Of especial interest for various applications in environmental and urban sciences is the combination of spectral and 3D elevation information. However, those two data streams are provided separately by different instruments, namely airborne laser scanner (ALS) for elevation and a hyperspectral imager (HSI) for high spectral resolution data. The fusion of ALS and HSI data can thus lead to a single data entity consistently featuring rich structural and spectral information. In this study, we present the application of fusing the first pulse return information from ALS data at a sub-decimeter spatial resolution with the lower-spatial resolution hyperspectral information available from the HSI into a hyperspectral point cloud (HSPC). During the processing, a plausible hyperspectral spectrum is assigned to every first-return ALS point. We show that the complementary implementation of spectral and 3D information at the point-cloud scale improves object-based classification and information extraction schemes. This improvements have great potential for numerous land cover mapping and environmental applications.

