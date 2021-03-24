Schließen

  • A growing energy demand requires new and preferably renewable energy sources. The infinite availability of solar radiation makes its conversion into storable and transportable energy forms attractive for research as well as for the industry. One promising example of a transportable fuel is hydrogen (H-2), making research into eco-friendly hydrogen production meaningful. Here, a hybrid system was developed using newly designed recombinant spider silk protein variants as a template for mineralization with inorganic titanium dioxide and gold. These bioinspired organic/inorganic hybrid materials allow for hydrogen production upon light irradiation. To begin with, recombinant spider silk proteins bearing titanium dioxide and gold-binding moieties were created and processed into structured films. These films were modified with gold and titanium dioxide in order to produce a photocatalyst. Subsequent testing revealed hydrogen production as a result of light-induced hydrolysis of water. Therefore, the novel setup presented here providesA growing energy demand requires new and preferably renewable energy sources. The infinite availability of solar radiation makes its conversion into storable and transportable energy forms attractive for research as well as for the industry. One promising example of a transportable fuel is hydrogen (H-2), making research into eco-friendly hydrogen production meaningful. Here, a hybrid system was developed using newly designed recombinant spider silk protein variants as a template for mineralization with inorganic titanium dioxide and gold. These bioinspired organic/inorganic hybrid materials allow for hydrogen production upon light irradiation. To begin with, recombinant spider silk proteins bearing titanium dioxide and gold-binding moieties were created and processed into structured films. These films were modified with gold and titanium dioxide in order to produce a photocatalyst. Subsequent testing revealed hydrogen production as a result of light-induced hydrolysis of water. Therefore, the novel setup presented here provides access to a new principle of generating advanced hybrid materials for sustainable hydrogen production and depicts a promising platform for further studies on photocatalytic production of hydrogen, the most promising future fuel.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Heike M. Herold, Tamara Bernadette AignerGND, Carolin E. Grill, Stefanie KrügerGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Thomas ScheibelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1680/jbibn.18.00007
ISSN:2045-9858
ISSN:2045-9866
Parent title (English):Bioinspired, Biomimetic and Nanobiomaterials
Subtitle (English):recombinant spider silk-based hybrid materials for advanced energy technology
Publisher:ICE Publishing
Place of publishing:Westminister
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/20
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/24
Tag:hybrid materials; hydrogen; photocatalysts
Volume:8
Issue:1
Page number:10
First page:99
Last Page:108
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP1569, SCHE603/15-1, SCHE603/15-2, TA571/11-1, TA571/11-2]; Bavarian Research Foundation [DOK-175-15]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

