Polymeric semiconductors are strong contenders for replacing traditional inorganic semiconductors in electronic applications requiring low power, low cost and flexibility, such as biosensors, flexible solar cells and electronic displays. Molecular doping has the potential to enable this revolution by improving the conductivity and charge transport properties of this class of materials. Despite decades of research in this field, gaps in our understanding of the nature of dopant–polymer interactions has resulted in limited commercialization of this technology. This work aims at providing a deeper insight into the underlying mechanisms of molecular p-doping of semiconducting polymers in the solution and solid-state, and thereby bring the scientific community closer to realizing the dream of making organic semiconductors commonplace in the electronics industry. The role of 1) dopant size/shape, 2) polymer chain aggregation and 3) charge delocalization on the doping mechanism and efficiency is addressed using optical (UV-Vis-NIR) and electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopies. By conducting a comprehensive study of the nature and concentration of the doping-induced species in solutions of the polymer poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT) with 3 different dopants, we identify the unique optical signatures of the delocalized polaron, localized polaron and charge-transfer complex, and report their extinction coefficient values. Furthermore, with X-ray diffraction, atomic force microscopy and electrical conductivity measurements, we study the impact of processing technique and doping mechanism on the morphology and thereby, charge transport through the doped films. This work demonstrates that the doping mechanism and type of doping-induced species formed are strongly influenced by the polymer backbone arrangement rather than dopant shape/size. The ability of the polymer chain to aggregate is found to be crucial for efficient charge transfer (ionization) and polaron delocalization. At the same time, our results suggest that the high ionization efficiency of a dopant–polymer system in solution may subsequently hinder efficient charge transport in the solid-state due to the reduction in the fraction of tie chains, which enable charges to move efficiently between aggregated domains in the films. This study demonstrates the complex multifaceted nature of polymer doping while providing important hints for the future design of dopant-host systems and film fabrication techniques.

