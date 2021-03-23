The birth of a coronal mass ejection

Funding institution:

NSFCNational Natural Science Foundation of China [41474151, 41774150, 41761134088, 41774178, 41574165, KL 817/8-1/NSFC, 41421063]; Thousand Young Talents Program of China; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NNX16AH87G, 80NSSC17K0016]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [P27292-N20]; CAS Key Research Program of Frontier Sciences [QYZDB-SSW-DQC015]; fundamental research funds for the central universitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities