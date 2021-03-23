Schließen

The birth of a coronal mass ejection

  • The Sun’s atmosphere is frequently disrupted by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), coupled with flares and energetic particles. The coupling is usually attributed to magnetic reconnection at a vertical current sheet connecting the flare and CME, with the latter embedding a helical magnetic structure known as flux rope. However, both the origin of flux ropes and their nascent paths toward eruption remain elusive. Here, we present an observation of how a stellar-sized CME bubble evolves continuously from plasmoids, mini flux ropes that are barely resolved, within half an hour. The eruption initiates when plasmoids springing from a vertical current sheet merge into a leading plasmoid, which rises at increasing speeds and expands impulsively into the CME bubble, producing hard x-ray bursts simultaneously. This observation illuminates a complete CME evolutionary path capable of accommodating a wide variety of plasma phenomena by bridging the gap between microscale and macroscale dynamics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tingyu GouORCiD, Rui LiuORCiD, Bernhard KliemORCiDGND, Yuming WangORCiD, Astrid M. Veronig
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aau7004
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30906858
Parent title (English):Science Advances
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/28
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/23
Volume:5
Issue:3
Page number:9
Funding institution:NSFCNational Natural Science Foundation of China [41474151, 41774150, 41761134088, 41774178, 41574165, KL 817/8-1/NSFC, 41421063]; Thousand Young Talents Program of China; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG); NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NNX16AH87G, 80NSSC17K0016]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [P27292-N20]; CAS Key Research Program of Frontier Sciences [QYZDB-SSW-DQC015]; fundamental research funds for the central universitiesFundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo