In the summers of 2017 and 2019, the city of Berlin was hit by heavy rainfall leading to urban flooding in several locations. In both years, this led to considerable disruptions of the daily life and high property damage. With focus on two particularly impressive events a taskforce of the DFG Research Training Group NatRiskChange investigated (1) the meteorological characteristics of both events as well as (2) the vulnerability of the Berlin population to heavy rainfall. A comparative meteorological reconstruction of the 2017 and 2019 heavy rainfall events revealed fundamental differences between the two storms. The 2017 event was an atypical heavy rain event, as it was characterized by a relatively large spatial extent and long duration of rainfall, whereas the 2019 storm was a typical short duration heavy rain event with a distinct spatial heterogeneity. Subsequent statistical analysis indicated that the 2017 event should be classified as a large-scale extreme event with exceedance probabilities below 1 % for longer precipitation durations (i.e., return periods of over 100 years). In contrast, in 2019 similar exceedance probabilities were estimated only locally and for shorter durations (1-2 h). The vulnerability analysis of this taskforce was based on an online survey conducted in Berlin between April and June 2020. The survey was aimed at people who had experienced past heavy rainfall events in Berlin, and addressed the resulting impairments and damages, risk perceptions as well as emergency and preparedness measures. The survey data (n=102) primarily referred to the events of 2017 and 2019 and showed that the respondents were affected by the storms both in their daily lives (e.g., when purchasing food) and in their own households (e.g., due to flood damage). In addition, the analysis of the responses pointed to ways to further reduce society's vulnerability to heavy rain. That was, for example, by providing support to particularly affected groups (e.g., caregivers), through targeted information campaigns to protect against heavy rainfall or by improving the range of early warning systems. A statistical analysis of the efficacy of property-level emergency and preparedness measures based on the survey data confirmed previous study findings and provided evidence of reducing heavy rain damage through preparedness. The findings of the taskforce highlight the need for integrated heavy rainfall risk management that considers the risk components of hazard, vulnerability, and exposure holistically and at multiple levels (e.g., state, local and private households).

