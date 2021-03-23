Schließen

Repulsively coupled Kuramoto-Sakaguchi phase oscillators ensemble subject to common noise

  • We consider the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model of identical coupled phase oscillators with a common noisy forcing. While common noise always tends to synchronize the oscillators, a strong repulsive coupling prevents the fully synchronous state and leads to a nontrivial distribution of oscillator phases. In previous numerical simulations, the formation of stable multicluster states has been observed in this regime. However, we argue here that because identical phase oscillators in the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model form a partially integrable system according to the Watanabe-Strogatz theory, the formation of clusters is impossible. Integrating with various time steps reveals that clustering is a numerical artifact, explained by the existence of higher order Fourier terms in the errors of the employed numerical integration schemes. By monitoring the induced change in certain integrals of motion, we quantify these errors. We support these observations by showing, on the basis of the analysis of the corresponding Fokker-Planck equation, thatWe consider the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model of identical coupled phase oscillators with a common noisy forcing. While common noise always tends to synchronize the oscillators, a strong repulsive coupling prevents the fully synchronous state and leads to a nontrivial distribution of oscillator phases. In previous numerical simulations, the formation of stable multicluster states has been observed in this regime. However, we argue here that because identical phase oscillators in the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model form a partially integrable system according to the Watanabe-Strogatz theory, the formation of clusters is impossible. Integrating with various time steps reveals that clustering is a numerical artifact, explained by the existence of higher order Fourier terms in the errors of the employed numerical integration schemes. By monitoring the induced change in certain integrals of motion, we quantify these errors. We support these observations by showing, on the basis of the analysis of the corresponding Fokker-Planck equation, that two-cluster states are non-attractive. On the other hand, in ensembles of general limit cycle oscillators, such as Van der Pol oscillators, due to an anharmonic phase response function as well as additional amplitude dynamics, multiclusters can occur naturally. Published under license by AIP Publishing.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Chen Chris GongORCiD, Chunming ZhengORCiD, Ralf ToenjesORCiD, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5084144
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30927833
Parent title (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/23
Volume:29
Issue:3
Page number:11
Funding institution:DFG/FAPESP [IRTG 1740/TRP 2015/50122-0]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo