Boron-exposed male workers in Turkey

  • Boron-associated shifts in sex ratios at birth were suggested earlier and attributed to a decrease in Y- vs. X-bearing sperm cells. As the matter is pivotal in the discussion of reproductive toxicity of boron/borates, re-investigation in a highly borate-exposed population was required. In the present study, 304 male workers in Bandirma and Bigadic (Turkey) with different degrees of occupational and environmental exposure to boron were investigated. Boron was quantified in blood, urine and semen, and the persons were allocated to exposure groups along B blood levels. In the highest ("extreme") exposure group (n = 69), calculated mean daily boron exposures, semen boron and blood boron concentrations were 44.91 +/- 18.32 mg B/day, 1643.23 +/- 965.44 ng B/g semen and 553.83 +/- 149.52 ng B/g blood, respectively. Overall, an association between boron exposure and Y:X sperm ratios in semen was not statistically significant (p > 0.05). Also, the mean Y:X sperm ratios in semen samples of workers allocated to the different exposure groups wereBoron-associated shifts in sex ratios at birth were suggested earlier and attributed to a decrease in Y- vs. X-bearing sperm cells. As the matter is pivotal in the discussion of reproductive toxicity of boron/borates, re-investigation in a highly borate-exposed population was required. In the present study, 304 male workers in Bandirma and Bigadic (Turkey) with different degrees of occupational and environmental exposure to boron were investigated. Boron was quantified in blood, urine and semen, and the persons were allocated to exposure groups along B blood levels. In the highest ("extreme") exposure group (n = 69), calculated mean daily boron exposures, semen boron and blood boron concentrations were 44.91 +/- 18.32 mg B/day, 1643.23 +/- 965.44 ng B/g semen and 553.83 +/- 149.52 ng B/g blood, respectively. Overall, an association between boron exposure and Y:X sperm ratios in semen was not statistically significant (p > 0.05). Also, the mean Y:X sperm ratios in semen samples of workers allocated to the different exposure groups were statistically not different in pairwise comparisons (p > 0.05). Additionally, a boron-associated shift in sex ratio at birth towards female offspring was not visible. In essence, the present results do not support an association between boron exposure and decreased Y:X sperm ratio in males, even under extreme boron exposure conditions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yalcin DuyduORCiD, Nursen Basaran, Can Ozgur Yalcin, Aylin Ustundag, Sevtap Aydin, Hatice Gul Anlar, Merve Bacanli, Kaan Aydos, Cem Somer Atabekoglu, Klaus Golka, Katja Ickstadt, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Matthias Werner, Hermann M. Bolt
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-019-02391-z
ISSN:0340-5761
ISSN:1432-0738
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30659322
Parent title (English):Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
Subtitle (English):no change in sperm Y:X chromosome ratio and in offspring's sex ratio
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/23
Tag:Boron exposure; Paternal exposure; Sex ratio at birth; Y:X chromosome ratio
Volume:93
Issue:3
Page number:9
First page:743
Last Page:751
Funding institution:Eti Mine Works General ManagementMinistry of Energy & Natural Resources - Turkey; BORENMinistry of Energy & Natural Resources - Turkey [2008-G0207]; Eti Mine Works General Management (2014-2017)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

