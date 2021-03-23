Christel M. Middeldorp, Anubha Mahajan, Momoko Horikoshi, Neil R. Robertson, Robin N. Beaumont, Jonathan P. Bradfield, Mariona Bustamante, Diana L. Cousminer, Felix R. Day, N. Maneka De Silva, Monica Guxens, Dennis O. Mook-Kanamori, Beate St Pourcain, Nicole M. Warrington, Linda S. Adair, Emma Ahlqvist, Tarunveer S. Ahluwalia, Peter Almgren, Wei Ang, Mustafa Atalay, Juha Auvinen, Meike Bartels, Jacques S. Beckmann, Jose Ramon Bilbao, Tom Bond, Judith B. Borja, Alana Cavadino, Pimphen Charoen, Zhanghua Chen, Lachlan Coin, Cyrus Cooper, John A. Curtin, Adnan Custovic, Shikta Das, Gareth E. Davies, George V. Dedoussis, Liesbeth Duijts, Peter R. Eastwood, Anders U. Eliasen, Paul Elliott, Johan G. Eriksson, Xavier Estivill, Joao Fadista, Iryna O. Fedko, Timothy M. Frayling, Romy Gaillard, W. James Gauderman, Frank Geller, Frank Gilliland, Vincente Gilsanz, Raquel Granell, Niels Grarup, Leif Groop, Dexter Hadley, Hakon Hakonarson, Torben Hansen, Catharina A. Hartman, Andrew T. Hattersley, M. Geoffrey Hayes, Johannes Hebebrand, Joachim Heinrich, Oyvind Helgeland, Anjali K. Henders, John Henderson, Tine B. Henriksen, Joel N. Hirschhorn, Marie-France Hivert, Berthold Hocher, John W. Holloway, Patrick Holt, Jouke-Jan Hottenga, Elina Hypponen, Carmen Iniguez, Stefan Johansson, Astanand Jugessur, Mika Kahonen, Heidi J. Kalkwarf, Jaakko Kaprio, Ville Karhunen, John P. Kemp, Marjan Kerkhof, Gerard H. Koppelman, Antje Korner, Sailesh Kotecha, Eskil Kreiner-Moller, Benard Kulohoma, Ashish Kumar, Zoltan Kutalik, Jari Lahti, Joan M. Lappe, Henrik Larsson, Terho Lehtimaki, Alexandra M. Lewin, Jin Li, Paul Lichtenstein, Cecilia M. Lindgren, Virpi Lindi, Allan Linneberg, Xueping Liu, Jun Liu, William L. Lowe, Sebastian Lundstrom, Leo-Pekka Lyytikainen, Ronald C. W. Ma, Aurelien Mace, Reedik Magi, Per Magnus, Abdullah A. Mamun, Minna Mannikko, Nicholas G. Martin, Hamdi Mbarek, Nina S. McCarthy, Sarah E. Medland, Mads Melbye, Erik Melen, Karen L. Mohlke, Claire Monnereau, Camilla S. Morgen, Andrew P. Morris, Jeffrey C. Murray, Ronny Myhre, Jackob M. Najman, Michel G. Nivard, Ellen A. Nohr, Ilja M. Nolte, Ioanna Ntalla, Sharon E. Oberfield, Emily Oken, Albertine J. Oldehinkel, Katja Pahkala, Teemu Palviainen, Kalliope Panoutsopoulou, Oluf Pedersen, Craig E. Pennell, Goran Pershagen, Niina Pitkanen, Robert Plomin, Christine Power, Rashmi B. Prasad, Inga Prokopenko, Lea Pulkkinen, Katri Raikkonen, Olli T. Raitakari, Rebecca M. Reynolds, Rebecca C. Richmond, Fernando Rivadeneira, Alina Rodriguez, Richard J. Rose, Rany Salem, Loreto Santa-Marina, Seang-Mei Saw, Theresia M. Schnurr, James G. Scott, Saskia Selzam, John A. Shepherd, Angela Simpson, Line Skotte, Patrick M. A. Sleiman, Harold Snieder, Thorkild I. A. Sorensen, Marie Standl, Eric A. P. Steegers, David P. Strachan, Leon Straker, Timo Strandberg, Michelle Taylor, Yik-Ying Teo, Elisabeth Thiering, Maties Torrent, Jessica Tyrrell, Andre G. Uitterlinden, Toos van Beijsterveldt, Peter J. van der Most, Cornelia M. van Duijn, Jorma Viikari, Natalia Vilor-Tejedor, Suzanne Vogelezang, Judith M. Vonk, Tanja G. M. Vrijkotte, Eero Vuoksimaa, Carol A. Wang, William J. Watkins, H-Erich Wichmann, Gonneke Willemsen, Gail M. Williams, James F. Wilson, Naomi R. Wray, Shujing Xu, Cheng-Jian Xu, Hanieh Yaghootkar, Lu Yi, Mohammad Hadi Zafarmand, Eleftheria Zeggini, Babette S. Zemel, Anke Hinney, Timo A. Lakka, Andrew J. O. Whitehouse, Jordi Sunyer, Elisabeth E. Widen, Bjarke Feenstra, Sylvain Sebert, Bo Jacobsson, Pal R. Njolstad, Camilla Stoltenberg, George Davey Smith, Debbie A. Lawlor, Lavinia Paternoster, Nicholas J. Timpson, Ken K. Ong, Hans Bisgaard, Klaus Bonnelykke, Vincent W. V. Jaddoe, Henning Tiemeier, Marjo-Riitta Jarvelin, David M. Evans, John R. B. Perry, Struan F. A. Grant, Dorret I. Boomsma, Rachel M. Freathy, Mark I. McCarthy, Janine F. Felix
- The impact of many unfavorable childhood traits or diseases, such as low birth weight and mental disorders, is not limited to childhood and adolescence, as they are also associated with poor outcomes in adulthood, such as cardiovascular disease. Insight into the genetic etiology of childhood and adolescent traits and disorders may therefore provide new perspectives, not only on how to improve wellbeing during childhood, but also how to prevent later adverse outcomes. To achieve the sample sizes required for genetic research, the Early Growth Genetics (EGG) and EArly Genetics and Lifecourse Epidemiology (EAGLE) consortia were established. The majority of the participating cohorts are longitudinal population-based samples, but other cohorts with data on early childhood phenotypes are also involved. Cohorts often have a broad focus and collect(ed) data on various somatic and psychiatric traits as well as environmental factors. Genetic variants have been successfully identified for multiple traits, for example, birth weight, atopicThe impact of many unfavorable childhood traits or diseases, such as low birth weight and mental disorders, is not limited to childhood and adolescence, as they are also associated with poor outcomes in adulthood, such as cardiovascular disease. Insight into the genetic etiology of childhood and adolescent traits and disorders may therefore provide new perspectives, not only on how to improve wellbeing during childhood, but also how to prevent later adverse outcomes. To achieve the sample sizes required for genetic research, the Early Growth Genetics (EGG) and EArly Genetics and Lifecourse Epidemiology (EAGLE) consortia were established. The majority of the participating cohorts are longitudinal population-based samples, but other cohorts with data on early childhood phenotypes are also involved. Cohorts often have a broad focus and collect(ed) data on various somatic and psychiatric traits as well as environmental factors. Genetic variants have been successfully identified for multiple traits, for example, birth weight, atopic dermatitis, childhood BMI, allergic sensitization, and pubertal growth. Furthermore, the results have shown that genetic factors also partly underlie the association with adult traits. As sample sizes are still increasing, it is expected that future analyses will identify additional variants. This, in combination with the development of innovative statistical methods, will provide detailed insight on the mechanisms underlying the transition from childhood to adult disorders. Both consortia welcome new collaborations. Policies and contact details are available from the corresponding authors of this manuscript and/or the consortium websites.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Christel M. Middeldorp, Anubha Mahajan, Momoko Horikoshi, Neil R. Robertson, Robin N. Beaumont, Jonathan P. Bradfield, Mariona Bustamante, Diana L. Cousminer, Felix R. Day, N. Maneka De Silva, Monica Guxens, Dennis O. Mook-Kanamori, Beate St PourcainORCiD, Nicole M. Warrington, Linda S. Adair, Emma Ahlqvist, Tarunveer S. Ahluwalia, Peter Almgren, Wei Ang, Mustafa Atalay, Juha Auvinen, Meike Bartels, Jacques S. Beckmann, Jose Ramon BilbaoORCiD, Tom Bond, Judith B. Borja, Alana Cavadino, Pimphen Charoen, Zhanghua Chen, Lachlan CoinORCiD, Cyrus Cooper, John A. Curtin, Adnan CustovicORCiD, Shikta Das, Gareth E. Davies, George V. Dedoussis, Liesbeth Duijts, Peter R. Eastwood, Anders U. Eliasen, Paul Elliott, Johan G. Eriksson, Xavier EstivillORCiD, Joao Fadista, Iryna O. Fedko, Timothy M. Frayling, Romy Gaillard, W. James Gauderman, Frank Geller, Frank Gilliland, Vincente Gilsanz, Raquel Granell, Niels GrarupORCiD, Leif Groop, Dexter Hadley, Hakon Hakonarson, Torben HansenORCiD, Catharina A. Hartman, Andrew T. Hattersley, M. Geoffrey Hayes, Johannes Hebebrand, Joachim HeinrichORCiD, Oyvind Helgeland, Anjali K. Henders, John Henderson, Tine B. Henriksen, Joel N. Hirschhorn, Marie-France Hivert, Berthold HocherGND, John W. Holloway, Patrick Holt, Jouke-Jan Hottenga, Elina HypponenORCiD, Carmen Iniguez, Stefan Johansson, Astanand Jugessur, Mika KahonenORCiD, Heidi J. Kalkwarf, Jaakko Kaprio, Ville Karhunen, John P. Kemp, Marjan Kerkhof, Gerard H. Koppelman, Antje Korner, Sailesh Kotecha, Eskil Kreiner-Moller, Benard Kulohoma, Ashish Kumar, Zoltan Kutalik, Jari Lahti, Joan M. Lappe, Henrik Larsson, Terho Lehtimaki, Alexandra M. Lewin, Jin Li, Paul Lichtenstein, Cecilia M. Lindgren, Virpi Lindi, Allan Linneberg, Xueping Liu, Jun Liu, William L. Lowe, Sebastian LundstromORCiD, Leo-Pekka Lyytikainen, Ronald C. W. Ma, Aurelien Mace, Reedik Magi, Per Magnus, Abdullah A. Mamun, Minna Mannikko, Nicholas G. Martin, Hamdi MbarekORCiD, Nina S. McCarthy, Sarah E. Medland, Mads Melbye, Erik Melen, Karen L. Mohlke, Claire Monnereau, Camilla S. Morgen, Andrew P. Morris, Jeffrey C. Murray, Ronny Myhre, Jackob M. Najman, Michel G. Nivard, Ellen A. Nohr, Ilja M. Nolte, Ioanna Ntalla, Sharon E. Oberfield, Emily Oken, Albertine J. Oldehinkel, Katja Pahkala, Teemu Palviainen, Kalliope Panoutsopoulou, Oluf PedersenORCiD, Craig E. Pennell, Goran Pershagen, Niina Pitkanen, Robert PlominORCiD, Christine Power, Rashmi B. Prasad, Inga Prokopenko, Lea Pulkkinen, Katri Raikkonen, Olli T. Raitakari, Rebecca M. Reynolds, Rebecca C. Richmond, Fernando RivadeneiraORCiD, Alina Rodriguez, Richard J. Rose, Rany Salem, Loreto Santa-Marina, Seang-Mei Saw, Theresia M. Schnurr, James G. Scott, Saskia Selzam, John A. Shepherd, Angela Simpson, Line Skotte, Patrick M. A. Sleiman, Harold Snieder, Thorkild I. A. Sorensen, Marie StandlORCiD, Eric A. P. Steegers, David P. Strachan, Leon Straker, Timo Strandberg, Michelle Taylor, Yik-Ying Teo, Elisabeth ThieringORCiD, Maties Torrent, Jessica Tyrrell, Andre G. Uitterlinden, Toos van BeijsterveldtORCiD, Peter J. van der Most, Cornelia M. van Duijn, Jorma Viikari, Natalia Vilor-Tejedor, Suzanne Vogelezang, Judith M. Vonk, Tanja G. M. Vrijkotte, Eero Vuoksimaa, Carol A. Wang, William J. Watkins, H-Erich Wichmann, Gonneke WillemsenORCiD, Gail M. Williams, James F. Wilson, Naomi R. Wray, Shujing Xu, Cheng-Jian Xu, Hanieh Yaghootkar, Lu Yi, Mohammad Hadi Zafarmand, Eleftheria Zeggini, Babette S. ZemelORCiD, Anke Hinney, Timo A. Lakka, Andrew J. O. Whitehouse, Jordi SunyerORCiD, Elisabeth E. Widen, Bjarke Feenstra, Sylvain Sebert, Bo Jacobsson, Pal R. Njolstad, Camilla Stoltenberg, George Davey SmithORCiD, Debbie A. Lawlor, Lavinia Paternoster, Nicholas J. Timpson, Ken K. Ong, Hans Bisgaard, Klaus Bonnelykke, Vincent W. V. Jaddoe, Henning TiemeierORCiD, Marjo-Riitta Jarvelin, David M. Evans, John R. B. Perry, Struan F. A. Grant, Dorret I. Boomsma, Rachel M. Freathy, Mark I. McCarthy, Janine F. Felix
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10654-019-00502-9
|ISSN:
|0393-2990
|ISSN:
|1573-7284
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30887376
|Parent title (English):
|European journal of epidemiology
|Subtitle (English):
|design, results and future prospects
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Dordrecht
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/03/18
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Creating corporation:
|EArly Genetics Lifecourse EGG Consortium EGG Membership EAGLE Membership
|Release date:
|2021/03/23
|Tag:
|Childhood traits and disorders; Consortium; Genetics; Longitudinal
|Volume:
|34
|Issue:
|3
|Page number:
|22
|First page:
|279
|Last Page:
|300
|Funding institution:
|the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grantEuropean Union (EU) [721567]; European Sir Henry Dale Fellowship (Wellcome Trust); Sir Henry Dale Fellowship (Royal Society) [WT104150]; American Diabetes AssociationAmerican Diabetes Association [1-17-PDF-077]; Dutch Science Organization (ZonMW-VENI Grant) [916.14.023]; Australian National Health and Medical Research Council Early Career FellowshipNational Health and Medical Research Council of Australia [APP1104818]; Gene-Diet Interactions in Obesity (GENDINOB) project; National Institute of Health ResearchNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR); European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [323195 SZ-245 Endowed Chair in Genomic Research; National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Senior Investigator AwardNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR) [NF-SI-0611-10219]; German Research Society, German Ministry of Education and Research; American Diabetes Association (ADA) Pathway Program Accelerator Early Investigator Award [1-15-ACE-26]; Helse Vest [23929]; Bergen Forskningsstiftelse; KG Jebsen Foundation; University of Bergen; Academy of Finland Research Professor programAcademy of Finland [265240, 263278]; University of Queensland Development Fellowship [UQFEL1718945]; Li Ka Shing Foundation; WT-SSI/John Fell funds; NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, OxfordNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR); Widenlife; NIHUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [5P50HD028138-27]; NHMRC Senior Reseach FellowshipNational Health and Medical Research Council of Australia [APP1103623]; career development fellowship [20308]; Wellcome TrustWellcome Trust [WT098395, WT098051, WT205915, 098051]; National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children Horizon 2020 research; European Union FP7-IDEAS-ERC Advanced Grant (GEPIDIAB) [ERC-AG -ERC-294785]; European Union FP7-IDEAS-ERC innovation programme (DYNAhealth) [H2020-PHC-2014-633595]; CRUKCancer Research UK [C18281/A19169]; NHMRC Practitioner Fellowship GrantNational Health and Medical Research Council of Australia [APP1105807]; European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)European Union (EU); European Social Fund (ESF)European Social Fund (ESF); Convergence Programme for Cornwall; Isles of Scilly; Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation Non-Clinical de Recerca Agaur (AGAUR)Generalitat de Catalunya [2015 FI_B 00636]; ZonMWNetherlands Organization for Health Research and Development [TOP 40-00812-98-11010]; MRC Human Genetics Unit quinquennial programme "QTL in Health and Disease"; Diabetes UK RD Lawrence fellowshipDiabetes UK [17/0005594]; BBMRI-NL [CP2013-50]; Novo Nordisk FoundationNovo Nordisk Foundation [12955]; Oak Foundation Fellowship; European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC); KG Jebsen; European Research (FP/2007-2013)/ERC Grant [669545]; US National Institute of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [R01 DK10324]; UK Medical Research CouncilMedical Research Council UK (MRC) [MC_UU_00011/6]; Wellcome Trust GWAS grantWellcome Trust [WT088806]; NIHR Senior Investigator Award [NF-SI-0611-10196]; NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Bristol; UK Medical Research Council Unit [MC_UU_12013_5, MC_UU_12013_4]; University of Bristol NIHR Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) [202802/Z/16/Z, WT 102215/2/13/2]; CRUK Integrative Cancer Epidemiology Programme [C18281/A19169]; Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development (NWO)Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO)Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development [ZonMw-VIDI 016.136.361]; European Research Council Consolidator GrantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [ERC-2014-CoG-648916]; Australian Research Council Future FellowshipAustralian Research Council [FT130101709]; NHMRC Senior Research FellowshipNational Health and Medical Research Council of Australia [GNT1137714]; Daniel B. Burke Endowed Chair for Diabetes Research; Spinozapremie [NWO-56-464-14192]; Royal Netherlands Academy of Science Professor Award [PAH/6635]; NIHRNational Institute for Health Research (NIHR) [NF-SI-0617-10090]; Wellcome [090532, 098381, 203141]; [R01 HD056465]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International