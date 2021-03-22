Schließen

Integrating Immigrants: Capacities and Challenges for Local Authorities in Europe

  • This chapter focuses on the relationship between public opinion on migration and its media coverage. Different explanatory models, including individual characteristics, cultural factors and the impact of media and politics, have been proposed to explain public attitudes towards migrants. Understanding the local context is important, as the shares of migrants living in each region and city vary considerably. Providing correct statistical information, stressing the diversity of current migration patterns in Europe and taking part in media and public discussions are ways in which to impact public attitudes at the local level.

Author details:Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-50979-8_17
ISBN:978-3-030-50978-1
ISBN:978-3-030-50979-8
ISSN:2523-8248
ISSN:2523-8256
Parent title (English):Local Integration of Migrants Policy
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/22
Tag:Eurobarometer; Media; Migration; Public opinion
First page:311
Last Page:333
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

