Schließen

New Challenges in Local Migrant Integration Policy in Europe

  • In this introductory chapter, the editors describe the main theoretical basis of analysis of this book and the methodological approach. The core of this book consists of 14 country-specific chapters, which allow a European comparison and show the increasing variance in migration policy approaches within and between European countries. The degree of local autonomy, the level of centralisation and the traditional forms of migration policy are factors that especially influence the possibilities for local authorities to formulate their own integration policies.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND, José M. Ruano de la Fuente
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-50979-8_1
ISBN:978-3-030-50978-1
ISBN:978-3-030-50979-8
ISSN:2523-8248
ISSN:2523-8256
Parent title (English):Local Integration of Migrants Policy
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/22
Tag:Civil society; Coordination; Integration; Local authorities; Migration; Policy
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo