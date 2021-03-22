Schließen

Local Integration of Migrants Policy

  • This book presents an overview of European migration policy and the various institutional arrangements within and between various actors, such as local councils, local media, local economies, and local civil society initiatives. Both the role of local authorities in this policy field and their cooperation with civil society initiatives or networks are under-explored topics for research. In response, this book provides a range of detailed case studies focusing on the six main groups of national and administrative traditions in Europe: Germanic, Scandinavian, Napoleonic, Southeastern European, Central-Eastern European and Anglo-Saxon.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-50979-8
ISBN:978-3-030-50979-8
ISBN:978-3-030-50978-1
ISSN:2523-8256
Parent title (German):Palgrave Studies in Sub-National Governance
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Jochen Franzke, José M. Ruano de la Fuente
Publication type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/22
Tag:Comparative Public Administration; European Immigration Policies; Integration Policy; Local Civil Society Networks; Local Governance; Migration Policy; Sub-national Autonomy
Page number:XXV, 350
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo