Modellierung und Generierung kombinierbarer Benutzungsschnittstellenvarianten und deren gemeinschaftliche Nutzung in Dienst-Ökosystemen

Digitalization enables us to interact with partners (e.g., companies, institutions) and perform operations in an IT-supported, digital environment. A major objective of the digitalization efforts is to combine and integrate services of different business domains in order to make them accessible to a wide variety of users. To achieve that objective, service suppliers provide technical services that can be integrated into applications. This brings new challenges for the development of applications. An important aspect is the needs-oriented accessibility of services for users. To interact with technical services, human users need user interfaces (UIs) tailored to suit their needs. This requires a variety of UI variants focusing on the different requirements of special user groups (user specific variants) and tailored for multiple technical environments (technical variants). In addition, user interfaces increasingly need to combine services from different suppliers and business domains to build applications with added value for the customer (e.g., a flight booking in combination with a travel insurance product). The diversity of the variants lets the development of user interfaces seems to be a complex and very individual task. Therefore, in daily practice variants are mostly built manually. This leads to concurrent developments of very similar, yet hardly reusable applications. This results in increasing expenses for application building and maintenance. One consequence is that service providers shy away from the effort to build variants for small user groups with special needs (e.g., visually impaired persons), excluding them from digital offerings and leaving them behind. This thesis offers a consistent solution for these new challenges by applying model driven development techniques to the problem. It presents an approach for modeling dialog-based user interfaces, variants and compositions including their completely automatic generation as UIs for digital services in a distributed environment. The thesis provides a solution for reuse and sharing of user interfaces across different domains and suppliers. It leads to an infrastructure where a variety of suppliers can share their expertise to build applications. The contributions of this work are concepts and metamodels for modeling user interfaces, variants and compositions along with a process for a completely automated transformation into fully functional UIs. To achieve reusability and shareability the solutions are complemented by a universal representation of the models, a method to reuse them with different service suppliers and a distributed architecture for sharing the artifacts and functional components of the approach in a service oriented environment. The approach offers the opportunity to a variety of people to participate in digitalization. It provides impetus for future application development methods within an increasingly diverse environment.

