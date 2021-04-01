Bursting and synchronization in noisy oscillatory systems
Bursting und Synchronisation in verrauschten, oszillierenden Systemen
- Noise is ubiquitous in nature and usually results in rich dynamics in stochastic systems such as oscillatory systems, which exist in such various fields as physics, biology and complex networks. The correlation and synchronization of two or many oscillators are widely studied topics in recent years. In this thesis, we mainly investigate two problems, i.e., the stochastic bursting phenomenon in noisy excitable systems and synchronization in a three-dimensional Kuramoto model with noise. Stochastic bursting here refers to a sequence of coherent spike train, where each spike has random number of followers due to the combined effects of both time delay and noise. Synchronization, as a universal phenomenon in nonlinear dynamical systems, is well illustrated in the Kuramoto model, a prominent model in the description of collective motion. In the first part of this thesis, an idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the powerNoise is ubiquitous in nature and usually results in rich dynamics in stochastic systems such as oscillatory systems, which exist in such various fields as physics, biology and complex networks. The correlation and synchronization of two or many oscillators are widely studied topics in recent years. In this thesis, we mainly investigate two problems, i.e., the stochastic bursting phenomenon in noisy excitable systems and synchronization in a three-dimensional Kuramoto model with noise. Stochastic bursting here refers to a sequence of coherent spike train, where each spike has random number of followers due to the combined effects of both time delay and noise. Synchronization, as a universal phenomenon in nonlinear dynamical systems, is well illustrated in the Kuramoto model, a prominent model in the description of collective motion. In the first part of this thesis, an idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the power spectral density and the interspike interval distribution. We show how the main parameters of the point process, the spontaneous excitation rate, and the probability to induce a spike during the delay action can be calculated from the solutions of a stationary and a forced Fokker-Planck equation. We extend it to the delay-coupled case and derive analytically the statistics of the spikes in each neuron, the pairwise correlations between any two neurons, and the spectrum of the total output from the network. In the second part, we investigate the three-dimensional noisy Kuramoto model, which can be used to describe the synchronization in a swarming model with helical trajectory. In the case without natural frequency, the Kuramoto model can be connected with the Vicsek model, which is widely studied in collective motion and swarming of active matter. We analyze the linear stability of the incoherent state and derive the critical coupling strength above which the incoherent state loses stability. In the limit of no natural frequency, an exact self-consistent equation of the mean field is derived and extended straightforward to any high-dimensional case.…
- Rauschen ist in der Natur allgegenwärtig und führt zu einer reichen Dynamik in stochastischen Systemen von gekoppelten Oszillatoren, die in so unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Physik, Biologie und in komplexen Netzwerken existieren. Korrelation und Synchronisation von zwei oder vielen Oszillatoren ist in den letzten Jahren ein aktives Forschungsfeld. In dieser Arbeit untersuchen wir hauptsächlich zwei Probleme, d.h. das stochastische Burst-Phänomen in verrauschten anregbaren Systemen und die Synchronisation in einem dreidimensionalen Kuramoto-Modell mit Rauschen. Stochastisches Bursting bezieht sich hier auf eine Folge von kohärenten Spike-Zügen, bei denen jeder Spike aufgrund der kombinierten Effekte von Zeitverzögerung und Rauschen eine zufällige Anzahl von Folge Spikes aufweist. Die Synchronisation als universelles Phänomen in nichtlinearen dynamischen Systemen kann anhand des Kuramoto-Modells, einem grundlegenden Modell bei der gekoppelter Oszillatoren und kollektiver Bewegung, gut demonstriert und analysiert werden. ImRauschen ist in der Natur allgegenwärtig und führt zu einer reichen Dynamik in stochastischen Systemen von gekoppelten Oszillatoren, die in so unterschiedlichen Bereichen wie Physik, Biologie und in komplexen Netzwerken existieren. Korrelation und Synchronisation von zwei oder vielen Oszillatoren ist in den letzten Jahren ein aktives Forschungsfeld. In dieser Arbeit untersuchen wir hauptsächlich zwei Probleme, d.h. das stochastische Burst-Phänomen in verrauschten anregbaren Systemen und die Synchronisation in einem dreidimensionalen Kuramoto-Modell mit Rauschen. Stochastisches Bursting bezieht sich hier auf eine Folge von kohärenten Spike-Zügen, bei denen jeder Spike aufgrund der kombinierten Effekte von Zeitverzögerung und Rauschen eine zufällige Anzahl von Folge Spikes aufweist. Die Synchronisation als universelles Phänomen in nichtlinearen dynamischen Systemen kann anhand des Kuramoto-Modells, einem grundlegenden Modell bei der gekoppelter Oszillatoren und kollektiver Bewegung, gut demonstriert und analysiert werden. Im ersten Teil dieser Arbeit wird ein idealisierter Punktprozess betrachtet, der gültig ist, wenn die charakteristischen Zeitskalen im Problem gut voneinander getrennt sind,um statistische Eigenschaften wie die spektrale Leistungsdichte und die Intervallverteilung zwischen Neuronen Impulsen zu beschreiben. Wir zeigen, wie die Hauptparameter des Punktprozesses, die spontane Anregungsrate und die Wahrscheinlichkeit, während der Verzögerungsaktion einen Impuls zu induzieren, aus den Lösungen einer stationären und einer getriebenen Fokker-Planck-Gleichung berechnet werden können. Wir erweitern dieses Ergebnis auf den verzögerungsgekoppelten Fall und leiten analytisch die Statistiken der Impulse in jedem Neuron, die paarweisen Korrelationen zwischen zwei beliebigen Neuronen und das Spektrum der Zeitreihe alle Impulse aus dem Netzwerk ab. Im zweiten Teil untersuchen wir das dreidimensionale verrauschte Kuramoto-Modell, mit dem die Synchronisation eines Schwarmmodells mit schraubenförmigen Flugbahnen beschrieben werden kann. Im Fall ohne Eigenfrequenz jedes Teilchensist das System äquivalent zum Vicsek Modell, welches in der Beschreibung der kollektiven Bewegung von Schwärmen und aktiver Materie eine breite Anwendung findet. Wir analysieren die lineare Stabilität des inkohärenten Zustands und leiten die kritische Kopplungsstärke ab, oberhalb derer der inkohärente Zustand an Stabilität verliert. Im Fall ohne Eigenfrequenz wird eine exakte selbstkonsistente Gleichung für das mittlere Feld abgeleitet und direkt für höherdimensionale Bewegungen verallgemeinert.…
|Chunming ZhengORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-500199
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50019
|Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND, Benjamin LindnerORCiD, Eckehard SchöllORCiDGND
|Arkady Pikovsky
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2021/04/01
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/02/03
|2021/04/01
|Kuramoto-Modell; Oszillatoren; Stochastisches Bursting; Synchronisation
Kuramoto model; Oscillation; Synchronization; stochastic bursting
|iv, 87
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Urheberrechtsschutz