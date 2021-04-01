Bursting and synchronization in noisy oscillatory systems

Noise is ubiquitous in nature and usually results in rich dynamics in stochastic systems such as oscillatory systems, which exist in such various fields as physics, biology and complex networks. The correlation and synchronization of two or many oscillators are widely studied topics in recent years. In this thesis, we mainly investigate two problems, i.e., the stochastic bursting phenomenon in noisy excitable systems and synchronization in a three-dimensional Kuramoto model with noise. Stochastic bursting here refers to a sequence of coherent spike train, where each spike has random number of followers due to the combined effects of both time delay and noise. Synchronization, as a universal phenomenon in nonlinear dynamical systems, is well illustrated in the Kuramoto model, a prominent model in the description of collective motion. In the first part of this thesis, an idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the power

Noise is ubiquitous in nature and usually results in rich dynamics in stochastic systems such as oscillatory systems, which exist in such various fields as physics, biology and complex networks. The correlation and synchronization of two or many oscillators are widely studied topics in recent years. In this thesis, we mainly investigate two problems, i.e., the stochastic bursting phenomenon in noisy excitable systems and synchronization in a three-dimensional Kuramoto model with noise. Stochastic bursting here refers to a sequence of coherent spike train, where each spike has random number of followers due to the combined effects of both time delay and noise. Synchronization, as a universal phenomenon in nonlinear dynamical systems, is well illustrated in the Kuramoto model, a prominent model in the description of collective motion. In the first part of this thesis, an idealized point process, valid if the characteristic timescales in the problem are well separated, is used to describe statistical properties such as the power spectral density and the interspike interval distribution. We show how the main parameters of the point process, the spontaneous excitation rate, and the probability to induce a spike during the delay action can be calculated from the solutions of a stationary and a forced Fokker-Planck equation. We extend it to the delay-coupled case and derive analytically the statistics of the spikes in each neuron, the pairwise correlations between any two neurons, and the spectrum of the total output from the network. In the second part, we investigate the three-dimensional noisy Kuramoto model, which can be used to describe the synchronization in a swarming model with helical trajectory. In the case without natural frequency, the Kuramoto model can be connected with the Vicsek model, which is widely studied in collective motion and swarming of active matter. We analyze the linear stability of the incoherent state and derive the critical coupling strength above which the incoherent state loses stability. In the limit of no natural frequency, an exact self-consistent equation of the mean field is derived and extended straightforward to any high-dimensional case.

