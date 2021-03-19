Schließen

Strategy in the 21st century

  This book presents a detailed discussion of Clausewitz's principal lines of thought and methods of implementation. It elaborates on his main objective of laying a foundation for the education of up-and-coming creative, knowledgeable and experienced future leaders. The book encourages reflection and study in strategic thinking in order to transform knowledge into genuine capability. The book explores the question of what a twenty-first-century decision-maker can learn from these strategic lines of thought. It bridges the gap between philosophical theory and strategic interaction in conflicts with an equal opponent. Readers learn to understand and employ the clash of wills, attack and defence, and friction, and in essence the necessary virtues of a strategic commander. The findings presented help to identify the essential features in complex decision-making situations and developing possible courses of strategic action from a holistic standpoint. As such, the book is a must read for strategists, business practitioners, and scholars of political leadership and management interested in a better understanding of strategy and decision-making.

Author details:Lennart SouchonGND
ISBN:978-3-030-46028-0
ISBN:978-3-030-46027-3
Subtitle (English):the continuing relevance of Carl von Clausewitz
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/03/19
Page number:xix, 242
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie

