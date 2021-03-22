Energy band gap screening of halide perovskite materials from first principles

Solar cells based on hybrid perovskites materials have become significantly important among the third generation photovoltaics over the last few years. The first solid state solar cell was reported in 2012. Over the years, the power conversion efficiencies of these devices have increased at a tremendous pace and this has made the perovskite solar cell devices a serious competitor in the well-established market of thin-film and wafer technologies. Over time, a large number of articles on this topic has been published in peer-reviewed journals. The presence of lead in the most efficient hybrid perovskite materials have raised questions about the possible toxicity of these devices and the extent of their environmental impact. Therefore, a lot of research has been devoted to finding alternative perovskite materials with similar or even better opto-electronic properties. An alternative strategy to improve the efficiency of thin film solar cells is to build efficient tandem cells by combining two or more perovskite materials with

Solar cells based on hybrid perovskites materials have become significantly important among the third generation photovoltaics over the last few years. The first solid state solar cell was reported in 2012. Over the years, the power conversion efficiencies of these devices have increased at a tremendous pace and this has made the perovskite solar cell devices a serious competitor in the well-established market of thin-film and wafer technologies. Over time, a large number of articles on this topic has been published in peer-reviewed journals. The presence of lead in the most efficient hybrid perovskite materials have raised questions about the possible toxicity of these devices and the extent of their environmental impact. Therefore, a lot of research has been devoted to finding alternative perovskite materials with similar or even better opto-electronic properties. An alternative strategy to improve the efficiency of thin film solar cells is to build efficient tandem cells by combining two or more perovskite materials with specifically tailored band gaps. The first step towards the development of perovskite-only tandem solar cells is to identify complementary hybrid perovskite materials with specific band gaps that maximize the efficiency of tandem solar cells. The optimal set of optical gaps for a tandem structure made of two materials is 1.9 eV and 1.0 eV. Since the electronic properties of hybrid perovskites are known to be strongly dependent on the composition and distortion of the crystal lattice, strong focus has been made towards the structure optimisation as well as the calculation of the energy band gaps of the materials using density functional theory (DFT). In an attempt to study the structure-property relationship of these perovskite materials and to find novel perovskite materials for future applications, researchers have employed computational screening procedures to study a large range of these materials by systematic replacement of the cations and anions from the prototypical perovskite. Density functional theory in particular is used as a theoretical tool, because of it’s precision to determine the properties of materials and also it’s computational viability in dealing with complex systems. In this thesis, the main focus is to do a systematic screening of the perovskite materials, of the composition ABX3 again by replacing the A-site, B-site and the X-site elements to find novel materials with band gaps suitable for application in tandem solar cells. As a first step towards contributing to this vibrant field of research, a high-throughput computational screening has been performed by replacing the metal and the halogen in the conventional CH3NH3PbI3 perovskites with homovalent metals and halogens to find materials in the desired range of band gaps that has already been mentioned earlier. This is achieved by performing a geometry optimisation on all the simulated structures followed by calculating their energy band gaps at the semilocal and the hybrid levels of theory. However, it is well known that the rotation of the organic cation CH3NH3 hinders the stability of these devices by the formation of hydrogen bonds between the hydrogen atoms of the cation and the halogens. This causes the materials to degrade under normal temperature and pressure conditions. As an attempt to prevent these devices from being unstable, a next step has been taken where the CH3NH3 cation has been replaced by inorganic cations of similar ionic radius. This is followed by another thorough screening, similar to the previous step. The stability of the materials has been determined by using the empirical Goldschmidt tolerance factor. As a last part of the thesis, a small proportion of the inorganic cation is mixed with CH3NH3 in order to form mixed-halide perovskites. These structures are optimised and their band gaps are calculated using density functional theory in order to predict materials suitable for single junction as well as tandem solar cell devices. It is expected that the contribution made through this thesis will be helpful for the progress of perovskite solar cells in terms of efficiencies and will also allow the community to explore the different properties these materials for further progress and development.

