Shades of narcissistic dishonesty

  Honesty is crucial to navigate the social realm, yet certain individuals - those high in narcissism - tend to engage in dishonesty. In two studies (total N = 910), we aimed to zoom in on the link between grandiose versus vulnerable narcissism and dishonesty, further clarifying the role of the key self-conscious emotions shame and guilt in mediating this link. Using behavioral indicators of dishonesty, namely, actual cheating in a math task (Study 1) and a coin-tossing task (Study 2), we consistently found that the relationship between grandiose narcissism and cheating was positively mediated by guilt, indicating that grandiose narcissists engaged in more dishonest behavior due to a lack of guilt. Furthermore, the relationship between vulnerable narcissism and cheating was negatively mediated by shame, but only when task success depended on performance (Study 1) rather than luck (Study 2). Results underscore the importance of differentiating between distinct facets of narcissism and highlight the role of self-conscious emotions in the narcissism-dishonesty link.

Author details:Michela Schröder-AbeGND, Ramzi FatfoutaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.joep.2018.06.003
Subtitle (English):Grandiose versus vulnerable narcissism and the role of self-conscious emotions
Tag:Dishonesty; Guilt; Narcissism; Shame; Unethical behavior
