Deep low-frequency earthquakes reveal ongoing magmatic recharge beneath Laacher See Volcano (Eifel, Germany)

  • The occurrence of deep low-frequency (DLF) microearthquakes beneath volcanoes is commonly attributed to mass transport in the volcanic plumbing system and used to infer feeding channels from and into magma reservoirs. The key question is how magmas migrate from depth to the shallow crust and whether magma reservoirs are currently being recharged. For the first time since the improvement of the local seismic networks in the East Eifel region (Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany), we detect and locate recurrent DLF earthquakes in the lower crust and upper mantle beneath the Laacher See Volcano (LSV), using a joint data set of permanent sensors and a temporary deployment. So far, eight DLF earthquake sequences were observed in four distinct clusters between 10 and 40 km depth. These clusters of weak events (M-L< 2) align along an approximately 80. southeast dipping line south of the LSV. Moment tensor solutions of these events have large shear components, and the irregular dispersion and long coda of body waves indicate interaction processesThe occurrence of deep low-frequency (DLF) microearthquakes beneath volcanoes is commonly attributed to mass transport in the volcanic plumbing system and used to infer feeding channels from and into magma reservoirs. The key question is how magmas migrate from depth to the shallow crust and whether magma reservoirs are currently being recharged. For the first time since the improvement of the local seismic networks in the East Eifel region (Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany), we detect and locate recurrent DLF earthquakes in the lower crust and upper mantle beneath the Laacher See Volcano (LSV), using a joint data set of permanent sensors and a temporary deployment. So far, eight DLF earthquake sequences were observed in four distinct clusters between 10 and 40 km depth. These clusters of weak events (M-L< 2) align along an approximately 80. southeast dipping line south of the LSV. Moment tensor solutions of these events have large shear components, and the irregular dispersion and long coda of body waves indicate interaction processes between shear cracks and fluids. We find a rotation of P-axes orientation for shallow tectonic earthquakes compared to DLF events, indicating that the stress field in the depth interval of DLF events might favour a vertical migration of magma or magmatic fluids. The caldera of the LSV was formed by the last major eruption of the East Eifel Volcanic Field only 12.9 kyr ago, fed by a shallow magma chamber at 5-8 km depth and erupting a total magma volume of 6.7 km(3). The observed DLF earthquake activity and continuous volcanic gas emissions around the LSV indicate an active magmatic system, possibly connected with an upper mantle melt zone.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin HenschGND, Torsten DahmORCiDGND, Joachim Ritter, Sebastian HeimannORCiD, Bernd Schmidt, Stefan Stange, Klaus Lehmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/gji/ggy532
ISSN:0956-540X
ISSN:1365-246X
Parent title (English):Geophysical journal international
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/07
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/18
Tag:Magma migration and fragmentation; Volcano monitoring; Volcano seismology; Waveform inversion
Volume:216
Issue:3
Page number:12
First page:2025
Last Page:2036
Funding institution:state of Rhineland-Palatinate
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

