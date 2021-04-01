We live in a society that is characterized by a constant desire for innovation and progress. The consequences of this desire are the ever-increasing digitalization and networking of all areas of life, which thus lead to ever more complex socio-technical systems. The goals of these systems include supporting people, improving their living situation or quality of life, or expanding human possibilities. But new complex technical systems do not only have positive social and societal effects. Often there are undesirable side effects that only become apparent during use, and both designers and users of complex networked technologies often feel disoriented. The consequences can range from decreasing acceptance to a complete loss of trust in networked software systems. As complex applications, and thus increasingly complex human-technology interactions, become more and more relevant, it is all the more important to find orientation again. For this purpose, we first have to identify those elements that contribute to complexity in the

We live in a society that is characterized by a constant desire for innovation and progress. The consequences of this desire are the ever-increasing digitalization and networking of all areas of life, which thus lead to ever more complex socio-technical systems. The goals of these systems include supporting people, improving their living situation or quality of life, or expanding human possibilities. But new complex technical systems do not only have positive social and societal effects. Often there are undesirable side effects that only become apparent during use, and both designers and users of complex networked technologies often feel disoriented. The consequences can range from decreasing acceptance to a complete loss of trust in networked software systems. As complex applications, and thus increasingly complex human-technology interactions, become more and more relevant, it is all the more important to find orientation again. For this purpose, we first have to identify those elements that contribute to complexity in the interaction with networked socio-technical systems and thus create a need for orientation. This work is intended to contribute to a structured reflection on the complexity of networked socio-technical systems throughout the entire construction process. For this purpose, a definition of complexity and complex system is first developed, which goes beyond the informatics understanding of complexity (i.e. the complexity of problems, algorithms, or data). The focus will rather be on the socio-technical interaction with and within complex networked systems. Based on this definition, an analysis tool will be developed, which allows us to make the complexity in the interaction with socio-technical systems visible and describable. One area in which networked socio-technical systems are becoming increasingly important is that of digital educational technologies. Adaptive educational technologies in particular have been attributed a great potential in the last decades. Therefore, two adaptive teaching and training systems will be examined with the analysis tool developed in this thesis. Special attention will be paid to the influence of adaptivity on the complexity of human-technology interaction situations. In empirical studies, the experiences of users and constructors of those adaptive systems will be examined to determine the decisive criteria for complexity. In this way, recurring questions of orientation in the development of adaptive educational technologies can be uncovered. Furthermore, interaction situations perceived as complex are identified. These situations can be used to show where, due to the complexity of the system, the established everyday routines of users are no longer sufficient to fully grasp the consequences of interaction with the system. This knowledge can help both designers and users to better deal with the inherent complexity of modern educational technologies in the future.

