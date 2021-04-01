Zum Einfluss von Adaptivität auf die Wahrnehmung von Komplexität in der Mensch-Technik-Interaktion
On the Influence of Adaptivity upon the Perception of Complexity in Human-Technology Interaction
- Wir leben in einer Gesellschaft, die von einem stetigen Wunsch nach Innovation und Fortschritt geprägt ist. Folgen dieses Wunsches sind die immer weiter fortschreitende Digitalisierung und informatische Vernetzung aller Lebensbereiche, die so zu immer komplexeren sozio-technischen Systemen führen. Ziele dieser Systeme sind u. a. die Unterstützung von Menschen, die Verbesserung ihrer Lebenssituation oder Lebensqualität oder die Erweiterung menschlicher Möglichkeiten. Doch haben neue komplexe technische Systeme nicht nur positive soziale und gesellschaftliche Effekte. Oft gibt es unerwünschte Nebeneffekte, die erst im Gebrauch sichtbar werden, und sowohl Konstrukteur*innen als auch Nutzer*innen komplexer vernetzter Technologien fühlen sich oft orientierungslos. Die Folgen können von sinkender Akzeptanz bis hin zum kompletten Verlust des Vertrauens in vernetze Softwaresysteme reichen. Da komplexe Anwendungen, und damit auch immer komplexere Mensch-Technik-Interaktionen, immer mehr an Relevanz gewinnen, ist es umso wichtiger, wiederWir leben in einer Gesellschaft, die von einem stetigen Wunsch nach Innovation und Fortschritt geprägt ist. Folgen dieses Wunsches sind die immer weiter fortschreitende Digitalisierung und informatische Vernetzung aller Lebensbereiche, die so zu immer komplexeren sozio-technischen Systemen führen. Ziele dieser Systeme sind u. a. die Unterstützung von Menschen, die Verbesserung ihrer Lebenssituation oder Lebensqualität oder die Erweiterung menschlicher Möglichkeiten. Doch haben neue komplexe technische Systeme nicht nur positive soziale und gesellschaftliche Effekte. Oft gibt es unerwünschte Nebeneffekte, die erst im Gebrauch sichtbar werden, und sowohl Konstrukteur*innen als auch Nutzer*innen komplexer vernetzter Technologien fühlen sich oft orientierungslos. Die Folgen können von sinkender Akzeptanz bis hin zum kompletten Verlust des Vertrauens in vernetze Softwaresysteme reichen. Da komplexe Anwendungen, und damit auch immer komplexere Mensch-Technik-Interaktionen, immer mehr an Relevanz gewinnen, ist es umso wichtiger, wieder Orientierung zu finden. Dazu müssen wir zuerst diejenigen Elemente identifizieren, die in der Interaktion mit vernetzten sozio-technischen Systemen zu Komplexität beitragen und somit Orientierungsbedarf hervorrufen. Mit dieser Arbeit soll ein Beitrag geleistet werden, um ein strukturiertes Reflektieren über die Komplexität vernetzter sozio-technischer Systeme im gesamten Konstruktionsprozess zu ermöglichen. Dazu wird zuerst eine Definition von Komplexität und komplexen Systemen erarbeitet, die über das informatische Verständnis von Komplexität (also der Kompliziertheit von Problemen, Algorithmen oder Daten) hinausgeht. Im Vordergrund soll vielmehr die sozio-technische Interaktion mit und in komplexen vernetzten Systemen stehen. Basierend auf dieser Definition wird dann ein Analysewerkzeug entwickelt, welches es ermöglicht, die Komplexität in der Interaktion mit sozio-technischen Systemen sichtbar und beschreibbar zu machen. Ein Bereich, in dem vernetzte sozio-technische Systeme zunehmenden Einzug finden, ist jener digitaler Bildungstechnologien. Besonders adaptiven Bildungstechnologien wurde in den letzten Jahrzehnten ein großes Potential zugeschrieben. Zwei adaptive Lehr- bzw. Trainingssysteme sollen deshalb exemplarisch mit dem in dieser Arbeit entwickelten Analysewerkzeug untersucht werden. Hierbei wird ein besonderes Augenmerkt auf den Einfluss von Adaptivität auf die Komplexität von Mensch-Technik-Interaktionssituationen gelegt. In empirischen Untersuchungen werden die Erfahrungen von Konstrukteur*innen und Nutzer*innen jener adaptiver Systeme untersucht, um so die entscheidenden Kriterien für Komplexität ermitteln zu können. Auf diese Weise können zum einen wiederkehrende Orientierungsfragen bei der Entwicklung adaptiver Bildungstechnologien aufgedeckt werden. Zum anderen werden als komplex wahrgenommene Interaktionssituationen identifiziert. An diesen Situationen kann gezeigt werden, wo aufgrund der Komplexität des Systems die etablierten Alltagsroutinen von Nutzenden nicht mehr ausreichen, um die Folgen der Interaktion mit dem System vollständig erfassen zu können. Dieses Wissen kann sowohl Konstrukteur*innen als auch Nutzer*innen helfen, in Zukunft besser mit der inhärenten Komplexität moderner Bildungstechnologien umzugehen.…
- We live in a society that is characterized by a constant desire for innovation and progress. The consequences of this desire are the ever-increasing digitalization and networking of all areas of life, which thus lead to ever more complex socio-technical systems. The goals of these systems include supporting people, improving their living situation or quality of life, or expanding human possibilities. But new complex technical systems do not only have positive social and societal effects. Often there are undesirable side effects that only become apparent during use, and both designers and users of complex networked technologies often feel disoriented. The consequences can range from decreasing acceptance to a complete loss of trust in networked software systems. As complex applications, and thus increasingly complex human-technology interactions, become more and more relevant, it is all the more important to find orientation again. For this purpose, we first have to identify those elements that contribute to complexity in theWe live in a society that is characterized by a constant desire for innovation and progress. The consequences of this desire are the ever-increasing digitalization and networking of all areas of life, which thus lead to ever more complex socio-technical systems. The goals of these systems include supporting people, improving their living situation or quality of life, or expanding human possibilities. But new complex technical systems do not only have positive social and societal effects. Often there are undesirable side effects that only become apparent during use, and both designers and users of complex networked technologies often feel disoriented. The consequences can range from decreasing acceptance to a complete loss of trust in networked software systems. As complex applications, and thus increasingly complex human-technology interactions, become more and more relevant, it is all the more important to find orientation again. For this purpose, we first have to identify those elements that contribute to complexity in the interaction with networked socio-technical systems and thus create a need for orientation. This work is intended to contribute to a structured reflection on the complexity of networked socio-technical systems throughout the entire construction process. For this purpose, a definition of complexity and complex system is first developed, which goes beyond the informatics understanding of complexity (i.e. the complexity of problems, algorithms, or data). The focus will rather be on the socio-technical interaction with and within complex networked systems. Based on this definition, an analysis tool will be developed, which allows us to make the complexity in the interaction with socio-technical systems visible and describable. One area in which networked socio-technical systems are becoming increasingly important is that of digital educational technologies. Adaptive educational technologies in particular have been attributed a great potential in the last decades. Therefore, two adaptive teaching and training systems will be examined with the analysis tool developed in this thesis. Special attention will be paid to the influence of adaptivity on the complexity of human-technology interaction situations. In empirical studies, the experiences of users and constructors of those adaptive systems will be examined to determine the decisive criteria for complexity. In this way, recurring questions of orientation in the development of adaptive educational technologies can be uncovered. Furthermore, interaction situations perceived as complex are identified. These situations can be used to show where, due to the complexity of the system, the established everyday routines of users are no longer sufficient to fully grasp the consequences of interaction with the system. This knowledge can help both designers and users to better deal with the inherent complexity of modern educational technologies in the future.…