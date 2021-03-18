Schließen

Disentangling bottom-up versus top-down and low-level versus high-level influences on eye movements over time

  • Bottom-up and top-down as well as low-level and high-level factors influence where we fixate when viewing natural scenes. However, the importance of each of these factors and how they interact remains a matter of debate. Here, we disentangle these factors by analyzing their influence over time. For this purpose, we develop a saliency model that is based on the internal representation of a recent early spatial vision model to measure the low-level, bottom-up factor. To measure the influence of high-level, bottom-up features, we use a recent deep neural network-based saliency model. To account for top-down influences, we evaluate the models on two large data sets with different tasks: first, a memorization task and, second, a search task. Our results lend support to a separation of visual scene exploration into three phases: the first saccade, an initial guided exploration characterized by a gradual broadening of the fixation density, and a steady state that is reached after roughly 10 fixations. Saccade-target selection during theBottom-up and top-down as well as low-level and high-level factors influence where we fixate when viewing natural scenes. However, the importance of each of these factors and how they interact remains a matter of debate. Here, we disentangle these factors by analyzing their influence over time. For this purpose, we develop a saliency model that is based on the internal representation of a recent early spatial vision model to measure the low-level, bottom-up factor. To measure the influence of high-level, bottom-up features, we use a recent deep neural network-based saliency model. To account for top-down influences, we evaluate the models on two large data sets with different tasks: first, a memorization task and, second, a search task. Our results lend support to a separation of visual scene exploration into three phases: the first saccade, an initial guided exploration characterized by a gradual broadening of the fixation density, and a steady state that is reached after roughly 10 fixations. Saccade-target selection during the initial exploration and in the steady state is related to similar areas of interest, which are better predicted when including high-level features. In the search data set, fixation locations are determined predominantly by top-down processes. In contrast, the first fixation follows a different fixation density and contains a strong central fixation bias. Nonetheless, first fixations are guided strongly by image properties, and as early as 200 ms after image onset, fixations are better predicted by high-level information. We conclude that any low-level, bottom-up factors are mainly limited to the generation of the first saccade. All saccades are better explained when high-level features are considered, and later, this high-level, bottom-up control can be overruled by top-down influences.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Heiko H. SchüttORCiDGND, Lars Oliver Martin RothkegelORCiDGND, Hans A. TrukenbrodORCiD, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND, Felix A. Wichmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1167/19.3.1
ISSN:1534-7362
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30821809
Parent title (English):Journal of vision
Publisher:Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology
Place of publishing:Rockville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/01
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/18
Tag:eye movements; fixations; natural scenes; saliency; visual search
Volume:19
Issue:3
Page number:23
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [WI 2103/4-1, EN 471/13-1]; University of Tubingen
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

