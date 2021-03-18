Schließen

Knowledge and Society in Times of Upheaval

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jule Köneke
ISSN:1048-9134
Parent title (English):Bulletin of the German Historical Institute
Publisher:German historical Institute
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/18
Issue:64
Page number:5
First page:147
Last Page:151
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo