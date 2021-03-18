Effects of Aerobic and Resistance Exercise on Cardiovascular Parameters for People Living With HIV
- People living with HIV (PLWH) have limited exercise capacity because of anemia, neuromuscular disorders, and pulmonary limitations. We used a meta-analysis to examine the effect of aerobic and resistance exercise alone and in combination on cardiovascular parameters. Subgroup meta-analyses were conducted and long-term effects of exercise were investigated. A systematic literature search was conducted up to July/August 2017. The Physiotherapy Evidence Database-scale was used to rate quality and assess the risk of bias on the papers. Standardized mean differences (SMDs) were calculated to assess the effect of exercise. Posttreatment comparison between the exercise and control groups revealed moderate and large effect sizes in favor of the intervention group for VO2max (SMD50.66, p < .0001) and the 6-minute walk test (SMD = 1.11, p = .0001). Exercise had a positive effect on cardiovascular parameters in PLWH. Exercise can be a prevention factor for PLWH dealing with multiple comorbidities.
|Author details:
|Philipp ZechORCiD, Camilo Perez-Chaparro, Felipe Schuch, Bernd Wolfarth, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Andreas HeisselORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1097/JNC.0000000000000006
|ISSN:
|1055-3290
|ISSN:
|1552-6917
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30822291
|Parent title (English):
|JANAC-Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care
|Subtitle (English):
|a Meta-analysis
|Publisher:
|Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
|Place of publishing:
|Philadelphia
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/03/01
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/03/18
|Tag:
|HIV; aerobic exercise; cardiovascular; long-term effects; physical exercise; resistance training
|Volume:
|30
|Issue:
|2
|Page number:
|20
|First page:
|186
|Last Page:
|205
|Funding institution:
|COLFU-TURO-DAAD scholarship; FAZIT-Stiftung (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung-FAZ)
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert