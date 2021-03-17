Probing hydrogen bond strength in liquid water by resonant inelastic X-ray scattering

Vinicius Vaz da Cruz, Sebastian Eckert, Marcella Iannuzzi, Emelie Ertan, Annette Pietzsch, Rafael C. Couto, Johannes Niskanen, Mattis Fondell, Marcus Dantz, Thorsten Schmitt, Xingye Lu, Daniel McNally, Raphael M. Jay, Victor Kimberg, Alexander Föhlisch, Michael Odelius
- Local probes of the electronic ground state are essential for understanding hydrogen bonding in aqueous environments. When tuned to the dissociative core-excited state at the O1s pre-edge of water, resonant inelastic X-ray scattering back to the electronic ground state exhibits a long vibrational progression due to ultrafast nuclear dynamics. We show how the coherent evolution of the OH bonds around the core-excited oxygen provides access to high vibrational levels in liquid water. The OH bonds stretch into the long-range part of the potential energy curve, which makes the X-ray probe more sensitive than infra-red spectroscopy to the local environment. We exploit this property to effectively probe hydrogen bond strength via the distribution of intramolecular OH potentials derived from measurements. In contrast, the dynamical splitting in the spectral feature of the lowest valence-excited state arises from the short-range part of the OH potential curve and is rather insensitive to hydrogen bonding.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Vinicius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Marcella IannuzziORCiD, Emelie Ertan, Annette PietzschORCiD, Rafael C. Couto, Johannes Niskanen, Mattis FondellORCiD, Marcus Dantz, Thorsten Schmitt, Xingye LuORCiD, Daniel McNallyORCiD, Raphael M. JayORCiDGND, Victor KimbergORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Michael OdeliusORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-08979-4
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30833573
|Parent title (English):
|Nature Communications
|Publisher:
|Nature Publ. Group
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/03/04
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/03/17
|Volume:
|10
|Page number:
|9
|Funding institution:
|Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council; Carl Trygger foundation; Knut and Alice Wallenberg foundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation [KAW-2013.0020]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [16-12-10109]; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [200021L 141325]; ERC-ADG-2014-Advanced Investigator under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework, Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]; Swiss National Science Foundation through the NCCR MARVEL; Sinergia project Mott Framework Programme (FP7/2007-2013)European Union (EU) [290605]; Helmholtz Virtual Institute [VI419]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International