Lithospheric flexure and rheology determined by climate cycle markers in the Corinth Rift

  • Geomorphic strain markers accumulating the effects of many earthquake cycles help to constrain the mechanical behaviour of continental rift systems as well as the related seismic hazards. In the Corinth Rift (Greece), the unique record of onshore and offshore markers of Pleistocene similar to 100-ka climate cycles provides an outstanding possibility to constrain rift mechanics over a range of timescales. Here we use high-resolution topography to analyse the 3D geometry of a sequence of Pleistocene emerged marine terraces associated with flexural rift-flank uplift. We integrate this onshore dataset with offshore seismic data to provide a synoptic view of the flexural deformation across the rift. This allows us to derive an average slip rate of 4.5-9.0 mm.yr(-1) on the master fault over the past similar to 610 ka and an uplift/ subsidence ratio of 1:1.1-2.4. We reproduce the observed flexure patterns, using 3 and 5-layered lithospheric scale finite element models. Modelling results imply that the observed elastic flexure is produced byGeomorphic strain markers accumulating the effects of many earthquake cycles help to constrain the mechanical behaviour of continental rift systems as well as the related seismic hazards. In the Corinth Rift (Greece), the unique record of onshore and offshore markers of Pleistocene similar to 100-ka climate cycles provides an outstanding possibility to constrain rift mechanics over a range of timescales. Here we use high-resolution topography to analyse the 3D geometry of a sequence of Pleistocene emerged marine terraces associated with flexural rift-flank uplift. We integrate this onshore dataset with offshore seismic data to provide a synoptic view of the flexural deformation across the rift. This allows us to derive an average slip rate of 4.5-9.0 mm.yr(-1) on the master fault over the past similar to 610 ka and an uplift/ subsidence ratio of 1:1.1-2.4. We reproduce the observed flexure patterns, using 3 and 5-layered lithospheric scale finite element models. Modelling results imply that the observed elastic flexure is produced by coseismic slip along 40-60 degrees planar normal faults in the elastic upper crust, followed by postseismic viscous relaxation occurring within the basal lower crust or upper mantle. We suggest that such a mechanism may typify rapid localised extension of continental lithosphere.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Gino de GelderORCiD, David Fernandez-Blanco, Daniel MelnickORCiDGND, Guillaume DuclauxORCiD, Rebecca E. Bell, Julius Jara-MunozORCiD, Rolando Armijo, Robin LacassinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-36377-1
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30842435
Parent title (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/07
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/17
Volume:9
Page number:12
Funding institution:Framework Programme under the ITN project ALErT (Grant FP7-PEOPLE-2013-ITN) [607996]; ISIS program of CNES
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

