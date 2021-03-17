Mixtures of Dopant-Free Spiro-OMeTAD and Water-Free PEDOT as a Passivating Hole Contact in Perovskite Solar Cells

Lukas Kegelmann, Philipp Tockhorn, Christian Michael Wolff, José A. Márquez, Sebastián Caicedo Dávila, Lars Korte, Thomas Unold, Wilfried Loevenich, Dieter Neher, Bernd Rech, Steve Albrecht
- Doped spiro-OMeTAD at present is the most commonly used hole transport material (HTM) in n-i-p-type perovskite solar cells, enabling high efficiencies around 22%. However, the required dopants were shown to induce nonradiative recombination of charge carriers and foster degradation of the solar cell. Here, in a novel approach, highly conductive and inexpensive water-free poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT) is used to replace these dopants. The resulting spiro-OMeTAD/PEDOT (SpiDOT) mixed films achieve higher lateral conductivities than layers of doped spiro-OMeTAD. Furthermore, combined transient and steady-state photoluminescence studies reveal a passivating effect of PEDOT, suppressing nonradiative recombination losses at the perovskite/HTM interface. This enables excellent quasi-Fermi level splitting values of up to 1.24 eV in perovskite/SpiDOT layer stacks and high open-circuit voltages (V-OC) up to 1.19 V in complete solar cells. Increasing the amount of dopant-free spiro-OMeTAD in SpiDOT layers is shown to enhance holeDoped spiro-OMeTAD at present is the most commonly used hole transport material (HTM) in n-i-p-type perovskite solar cells, enabling high efficiencies around 22%. However, the required dopants were shown to induce nonradiative recombination of charge carriers and foster degradation of the solar cell. Here, in a novel approach, highly conductive and inexpensive water-free poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT) is used to replace these dopants. The resulting spiro-OMeTAD/PEDOT (SpiDOT) mixed films achieve higher lateral conductivities than layers of doped spiro-OMeTAD. Furthermore, combined transient and steady-state photoluminescence studies reveal a passivating effect of PEDOT, suppressing nonradiative recombination losses at the perovskite/HTM interface. This enables excellent quasi-Fermi level splitting values of up to 1.24 eV in perovskite/SpiDOT layer stacks and high open-circuit voltages (V-OC) up to 1.19 V in complete solar cells. Increasing the amount of dopant-free spiro-OMeTAD in SpiDOT layers is shown to enhance hole extraction and thereby improves the fill factor in solar cells. As a consequence, stabilized efficiencies up to 18.7% are realized, exceeding cells with doped spiro-OMeTAD as a HTM in this study. Moreover, to the best of our knowledge, these results mark the lowest nonradiative recombination loss in the V-OC (140 mV with respect to the Shockley-Queisser limit) and highest efficiency reported so far for perovskite solar cells using PEDOT as a HTM.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Lukas KegelmannORCiDGND, Philipp Tockhorn, Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, José A. MárquezORCiD, Sebastián Caicedo DávilaORCiDGND, Lars KorteORCiD, Thomas UnoldORCiD, Wilfried Loevenich, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Bernd RechORCiDGND, Steve AlbrechtORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.9b01332
|ISSN:
|1944-8244
|ISSN:
|1944-8252
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30741517
|Parent title (English):
|ACS applied materials & interfaces
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/02/11
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/03/17
|Tag:
|PEDOT; passivation; perovskite solar cell; quasi-Fermi level splitting; recombination; selective contact; spiro-OMeTAD
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|9
|Page number:
|10
|First page:
|9172
|Last Page:
|9181
|Funding institution:
|HyPerCell (Hybrid Perovskite Solar Cells) joint Graduate School; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) through the "PersiST" project [0324037C]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03SF0540]; Helmholtz Foundation within the HySPRINT Innovation lab project
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert