Mixtures of Dopant-Free Spiro-OMeTAD and Water-Free PEDOT as a Passivating Hole Contact in Perovskite Solar Cells

  • Doped spiro-OMeTAD at present is the most commonly used hole transport material (HTM) in n-i-p-type perovskite solar cells, enabling high efficiencies around 22%. However, the required dopants were shown to induce nonradiative recombination of charge carriers and foster degradation of the solar cell. Here, in a novel approach, highly conductive and inexpensive water-free poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT) is used to replace these dopants. The resulting spiro-OMeTAD/PEDOT (SpiDOT) mixed films achieve higher lateral conductivities than layers of doped spiro-OMeTAD. Furthermore, combined transient and steady-state photoluminescence studies reveal a passivating effect of PEDOT, suppressing nonradiative recombination losses at the perovskite/HTM interface. This enables excellent quasi-Fermi level splitting values of up to 1.24 eV in perovskite/SpiDOT layer stacks and high open-circuit voltages (V-OC) up to 1.19 V in complete solar cells. Increasing the amount of dopant-free spiro-OMeTAD in SpiDOT layers is shown to enhance holeDoped spiro-OMeTAD at present is the most commonly used hole transport material (HTM) in n-i-p-type perovskite solar cells, enabling high efficiencies around 22%. However, the required dopants were shown to induce nonradiative recombination of charge carriers and foster degradation of the solar cell. Here, in a novel approach, highly conductive and inexpensive water-free poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT) is used to replace these dopants. The resulting spiro-OMeTAD/PEDOT (SpiDOT) mixed films achieve higher lateral conductivities than layers of doped spiro-OMeTAD. Furthermore, combined transient and steady-state photoluminescence studies reveal a passivating effect of PEDOT, suppressing nonradiative recombination losses at the perovskite/HTM interface. This enables excellent quasi-Fermi level splitting values of up to 1.24 eV in perovskite/SpiDOT layer stacks and high open-circuit voltages (V-OC) up to 1.19 V in complete solar cells. Increasing the amount of dopant-free spiro-OMeTAD in SpiDOT layers is shown to enhance hole extraction and thereby improves the fill factor in solar cells. As a consequence, stabilized efficiencies up to 18.7% are realized, exceeding cells with doped spiro-OMeTAD as a HTM in this study. Moreover, to the best of our knowledge, these results mark the lowest nonradiative recombination loss in the V-OC (140 mV with respect to the Shockley-Queisser limit) and highest efficiency reported so far for perovskite solar cells using PEDOT as a HTM.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lukas KegelmannORCiDGND, Philipp Tockhorn, Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, José A. MárquezORCiD, Sebastián Caicedo DávilaORCiDGND, Lars KorteORCiD, Thomas UnoldORCiD, Wilfried Loevenich, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Bernd RechORCiDGND, Steve AlbrechtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.9b01332
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30741517
Parent title (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/11
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/17
Tag:PEDOT; passivation; perovskite solar cell; quasi-Fermi level splitting; recombination; selective contact; spiro-OMeTAD
Volume:11
Issue:9
Page number:10
First page:9172
Last Page:9181
Funding institution:HyPerCell (Hybrid Perovskite Solar Cells) joint Graduate School; German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) through the "PersiST" project [0324037C]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03SF0540]; Helmholtz Foundation within the HySPRINT Innovation lab project
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

