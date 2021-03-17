Schließen

Ultrafast negative thermal expansion driven by spin disorder

  • We measure the transient strain profile in a nanoscale multilayer system composed of yttrium, holmium, and niobium after laser excitation using ultrafast x-ray diffraction. The strain propagation through each layer is determined by transient changes in the material-specific Bragg angles. We experimentally derive the exponentially decreasing stress profile driving the strain wave and show that it closely matches the optical penetration depth. Below the Neel temperature of Ho, the optical excitation triggers negative thermal expansion, which is induced by a quasi-instantaneous contractive stress and a second contractive stress contribution increasing on a 12-ps timescale. These two timescales were recently measured for the spin disordering in Ho [Rettig et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 116, 257202 (2016)]. As a consequence, we observe an unconventional bipolar strain pulse with an inverted sign traveling through the heterostructure.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, D. Schick, F. Zamponi, Matthias RössleGND, M. Herzog, Hartmut ZabelGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.99.094304
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Parent title (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/17
Volume:99
Issue:9
Page number:7
Funding institution:BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 2281/8-1, BA 2281/11-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo