Endogenous advanced glycation end products in pancreatic islets after short-term carbohydrate intervention in obese, diabetes-prone mice

  • Diet-induced hyperglycemia is described as one major contributor to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) under inflammatory conditions, crucial in type 2 diabetes progression. Previous studies have indicated high postprandial plasma AGE-levels in diabetic patients and after long-term carbohydrate feeding in animal models. Pancreatic islets play a key role in glucose metabolism; thus, their susceptibility to glycation reactions due to high amounts of dietary carbohydrates is of special interest. Therefore, diabetes-prone New Zealand Obese (NZO) mice received either a carbohydrate-free, high-fat diet (CFD) for 11 weeks or were additionally fed with a carbohydrate-rich diet (CRD) for 7 days. In the CRD group, hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia were induced accompanied by increasing plasma 3-nitrotyrosine (3-NT) levels, higher amounts of 3-NT and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) within pancreatic islets. Furthermore, N-epsilon-carboxymethyllysine (CML) was increased in the plasma of CRD-fed NZO mice andDiet-induced hyperglycemia is described as one major contributor to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) under inflammatory conditions, crucial in type 2 diabetes progression. Previous studies have indicated high postprandial plasma AGE-levels in diabetic patients and after long-term carbohydrate feeding in animal models. Pancreatic islets play a key role in glucose metabolism; thus, their susceptibility to glycation reactions due to high amounts of dietary carbohydrates is of special interest. Therefore, diabetes-prone New Zealand Obese (NZO) mice received either a carbohydrate-free, high-fat diet (CFD) for 11 weeks or were additionally fed with a carbohydrate-rich diet (CRD) for 7 days. In the CRD group, hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia were induced accompanied by increasing plasma 3-nitrotyrosine (3-NT) levels, higher amounts of 3-NT and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) within pancreatic islets. Furthermore, N-epsilon-carboxymethyllysine (CML) was increased in the plasma of CRD-fed NZO mice and substantially higher amounts of arg-pyrimidine, pentosidine and the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) were observed in pancreatic islets. These findings indicate that a short-term intervention with carbohydrates is sufficient to form endogenous AGEs in plasma and pancreatic islets of NZO mice under hyperglycemic and inflammatory conditions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Richard KehmORCiDGND, Jana RückriemenGND, Daniela WeberORCiDGND, Stefanie Deubel, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Annika HöhnORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41387-019-0077-x
ISSN:2044-4052
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30858378
Parent title (English):Nutrition & Diabetes
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/11
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/17
Volume:9
Page number:5
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); State of Brandenburg (DZD) [82DZD00302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

