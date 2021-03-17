Widespread global peatland establishment and persistence over the last 130,000 y

Claire C. Treat, Thomas Kleinen, Nils Broothaerts, April S. Dalton, Rene Dommain, Thomas A. Douglas, Judith Z. Drexler, Sarah A. Finkelstein, Guido Grosse, Geoffrey Hope, Jack Hutchings, Miriam C. Jones, Peter Kuhry, Terri Lacourse, Outi Lahteenoja, Julie Loisel, Bastiaan Notebaert, Richard J. Payne, Dorothy M. Peteet, A. Britta K. Sannel, Jonathan M. Stelling, Jens Strauss, Graeme T. Swindles, Julie Talbot, Charles Tarnocai, Gert Verstraeten, Christopher J. Williams, Zhengyu Xia, Zicheng Yu, Minna Valiranta, Martina Hattestrand, Helena Alexanderson, Victor Brovkin
- Glacial-interglacial variations in CO2 and methane in polar ice cores have been attributed, in part, to changes in global wetland extent, but the wetland distribution before the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM, 21 ka to 18 ka) remains virtually unknown. We present a study of global peatland extent and carbon (C) stocks through the last glacial cycle (130 ka to present) using a newly compiled database of 1,063 detailed stratigraphic records of peat deposits buried by mineral sediments, as well as a global peatland model. Quantitative agreement between modeling and observations shows extensive peat accumulation before the LGM in northern latitudes (> 40 degrees N), particularly during warmer periods including the last interglacial (130 ka to 116 ka, MIS 5e) and the interstadial (57 ka to 29 ka, MIS 3). During cooling periods of glacial advance and permafrost formation, the burial of northern peatlands by glaciers and mineral sediments decreased active peatland extent, thickness, and modeled C stocks by 70 to 90% from warmer times. TropicalGlacial-interglacial variations in CO2 and methane in polar ice cores have been attributed, in part, to changes in global wetland extent, but the wetland distribution before the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM, 21 ka to 18 ka) remains virtually unknown. We present a study of global peatland extent and carbon (C) stocks through the last glacial cycle (130 ka to present) using a newly compiled database of 1,063 detailed stratigraphic records of peat deposits buried by mineral sediments, as well as a global peatland model. Quantitative agreement between modeling and observations shows extensive peat accumulation before the LGM in northern latitudes (> 40 degrees N), particularly during warmer periods including the last interglacial (130 ka to 116 ka, MIS 5e) and the interstadial (57 ka to 29 ka, MIS 3). During cooling periods of glacial advance and permafrost formation, the burial of northern peatlands by glaciers and mineral sediments decreased active peatland extent, thickness, and modeled C stocks by 70 to 90% from warmer times. Tropical peatland extent and C stocks show little temporal variation throughout the study period. While the increased burial of northern peats was correlated with cooling periods, the burial of tropical peat was predominately driven by changes in sea level and regional hydrology. Peat burial by mineral sediments represents a mechanism for long-term terrestrial C storage in the Earth system. These results show that northern peatlands accumulate significant C stocks during warmer times, indicating their potential for C sequestration during the warming Anthropocene.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Claire C. TreatORCiD, Thomas KleinenORCiD, Nils Broothaerts, April S. Dalton, Rene Dommain, Thomas A. DouglasORCiD, Judith Z. Drexler, Sarah A. Finkelstein, Guido GrosseORCiDGND, Geoffrey HopeORCiD, Jack HutchingsORCiD, Miriam C. JonesORCiD, Peter Kuhry, Terri LacourseORCiD, Outi LahteenojaORCiD, Julie Loisel, Bastiaan NotebaertORCiD, Richard J. Payne, Dorothy M. PeteetORCiD, A. Britta K. SannelORCiD, Jonathan M. Stelling, Jens StraussORCiDGND, Graeme T. Swindles, Julie TalbotORCiD, Charles Tarnocai, Gert VerstraetenORCiD, Christopher J. Williams, Zhengyu XiaORCiD, Zicheng YuORCiD, Minna Valiranta, Martina Hattestrand, Helena Alexanderson, Victor BrovkinORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1813305116
|ISSN:
|0027-8424
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30804186
|Parent title (English):
|Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
|Publisher:
|National Acad. of Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/02/25
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/03/17
|Tag:
|Quaternary; carbon; carbon burial; methane; peatlands
|Volume:
|116
|Issue:
|11
|Page number:
|6
|First page:
|4822
|Last Page:
|4827
|Funding institution:
|Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, National Science Foundation (NSF) [ARC-1304823]; Academy of Finland (CAPTURE Project); German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03G0836C, 01LP1507B]; US Army Engineer Research and Development Center Basic Research (6.1); Strategic Environmental Research and Development Programs; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [338335, HGF ERC-0013]; U.S. Geological Survey Climate and Land Use Research Program; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [ARC-1304823, ARC-1107981, PLR-1246190, EAR-1502891]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [14-14-00891]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International