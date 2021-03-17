Schließen

Decreased expression of cilia genes in pancreatic islets as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes in mice and humans

  • An insufficient adaptive beta-cell compensation is a hallmark of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Primary cilia function as versatile sensory antennae regulating various cellular processes, but their role on compensatory beta-cell replication has not been examined. Here, we identify a significant enrichment of downregulated, cilia-annotated genes in pancreatic islets of diabetes-prone NZO mice as compared with diabetes-resistant B6-ob/ob mice. Among 327 differentially expressed mouse cilia genes, 81 human orthologs are also affected in islets of diabetic donors. Islets of nondiabetic mice and humans show a substantial overlap of upregulated cilia genes that are linked to cell-cycle progression. The shRNA-mediated suppression of KIF3A, essential for ciliogenesis, impairs division of MINE beta cells as well as in dispersed primary mouse and human islet cells, as shown by decreased BrdU incorporation. These findings demonstrate the substantial role of cilia-gene regulation on islet function and T2D risk.

Metadaten
Author details:Oliver Kluth, Mandy StadionORCiDGND, Pascal GottmannGND, Heja AgaORCiD, Markus JähnertORCiD, Stephan ScherneckORCiD, Heike Vogel, Ulrika Krus, Anett Seelig, Charlotte Ling, Jantje GerdesORCiD, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2019.02.056
ISSN:2211-1247
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30865891
Parent title (English):Cell reports
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Maryland Heights
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/12
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/17
Volume:26
Issue:11
Page number:13
First page:3027
Last Page:3036
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF: DZD)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [82DZD00302]; German Diabetes Association (DDG) [2017/02/21]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB-958]; Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council; Novo Nordisk FoundationNovo Nordisk Foundation; Linne grant [B31 5631/2006]; JDRFJuvenile Diabetes Research Foundation [1-2008-416]; EXODIAB Human Tissue Lab, Lund University; State of Brandenburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

