The X-shooter GRB afterglow legacy sample (XS-GRB)

Jonatan Selsing, D. Malesani, P. Goldoni, Johan Fynbo, T. Krühler, L. A. Antonelli, M. Arabsalmani, J. Bolmer, Z. Cano, L. Christensen, S. Covino, A. De Cia, A. de Ugarte Postigo, H. Flores, M. Fliis, A. Gomboc, J. Greiner, P. Groot, F. Hammer, O. E. Hartoog, K. E. Heintz, J. Hjorth, P. Jakobsson, J. Japelj, D. A. Kann, L. Kaper, C. Ledoux, G. Leloudas, A. J. Levan, E. Maiorano, A. Melandri, B. Milvang-Jensen, E. Palazzi, J. T. Palmerio, D. A. Perley, E. Pian, S. Piranomonte, G. Pugliese, R. Sanchez-Ramirez, S. Savaglio, P. Schady, S. Schulze, J. Sollerman, Martin Sparre, G. Tagliaferri, N. R. Tanvir, C. C. Thone, S. D. Vergani, P. Vreeswijk, D. Watson, K. Wiersema, R. Wijers, D. Xu, T. Zafar
In this work we present spectra of all gamma-ray burst (GRB) afterglows that have been promptly observed with the X-shooter spectrograph until 31/03/2017. In total, we have obtained spectroscopic observations of 103 individual GRBs observed within 48 hours of the GRB trigger. Redshifts have been measured for 97 per cent of these, covering a redshift range from 0.059 to 7.84. Based on a set of observational selection criteria that minimise biases with regards to intrinsic properties of the GRBs, the follow-up effort has been focused on producing a homogeneously selected sample of 93 afterglow spectra for GRBs discovered by the Swift satellite. We here provide a public release of all the reduced spectra, including continuum estimates and telluric absorption corrections. For completeness, we also provide reductions for the 18 late-time observations of the underlying host galaxies. We provide an assessment of the degree of completeness with respect to the parent GRB population, in terms of the X-ray properties of the bursts in the sample and find that the sample presented here is representative of the full Swift sample. We have constrained the fraction of dark bursts to be <28 per cent and confirm previous results that higher optical darkness is correlated with increased X-ray absorption. For the 42 bursts for which it is possible, we have provided a measurement of the neutral hydrogen column density, increasing the total number of published HI column density measurements by similar to 33 per cent. This dataset provides a unique resource to study the ISM across cosmic time, from the local progenitor surroundings to the intervening Universe.
