This study investigates the planning and realization of actors’ learning processes, with a main focus on the use of learning strategies. It is not about optimizing the learning success but about the strategies professional learners apply in order to gain the confidence in knowing a text which is necessary to fulfil the job-specific requirements. A review of literature on adult learning shows that most current studies are situated in job-related contexts and refer to the acquisition of competences, problem-solving strategies, and social participation. Actors’ learning, however, does not aim at inducing alterations in behaviour or at increasing particular knowledge. Performance is part of an actor’s professional culture. As precise factual knowledge is essential for having competent, convincing presentations, the results of the current study are also relevant for professionals who regularly appear in public such as priests, lawyers, and teachers. They are also applicable for pupils and students who have to give reports and presentations. The empirical study comprises twelve problem-centred interviews with renowned actors. For data interpretation, qualitative content analysis is applied. The evaluation of the data reveals a clear connection between the body and practice of speech. Furthermore, the analysis illustrates the importance of movement in the learning process. Results comprise cognitive, metacognitive, and resource-oriented strategies. With reference to strategies, the learning environment and learning with colleagues are distinguished to be of utmost importance.

