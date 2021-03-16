Schließen

Synthesis and characterisation of alpha-carboxynitrobenzyl photocaged l-aspartates for applications in time-resolved structural biology

  • We report a new synthetic route to a series of a-carboxynitrobenzyl photocaged L-aspartates for application in time-resolved structural biology. The resulting compounds were characterised in terms of UV/Vis absorption properties, aqueous solubility and stability, and photocleavage rates (tau = ms to ms) and quantum yields (phi = 0.05 to 0.14).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:John J. Zaitsev-DoyleORCiD, Anke PuchertORCiD, Yannik PfeiferORCiD, Hao YanORCiD, Briony A. YorkeORCiD, Henrike M. Müller-WerkmeisterORCiDGND, Charlotte UetrechtORCiD, Julia RehbeinORCiD, Nils HuseORCiD, Arwen R. PearsonORCiD, Marta SansORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9ra00968j
ISSN:2046-2069
Parent title (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/15
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/16
Volume:9
Issue:15
Page number:5
First page:8695
Last Page:8699
Funding institution:Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [EXC 1074, 194651731]; Wellcome TrustWellcome Trust [110296/Z/15/Z]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [251211948]; Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg; Federal Ministry of Health
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 3.0 Unported

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo