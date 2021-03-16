Schließen

Trimethylamine N-Oxide Electrochemical Biosensor with a Chimeric Enzyme

  • For the first time, an enzyme-based electrochemical biosensor system for determination of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is described. It employs an active chimeric variant of TorA in combination with an enzymatically deoxygenating system and a low-potential mediator for effective regeneration of the enzyme and cathodic current generation. TMAO reductase (TorA) is a molybdoenzyme found in marine and most enterobacteria that specifically catalyzes the reduction of TMAO to trimethylamine (TMA). The chimeric TorA, named TorA-FDH, corresponds to the apoform of TorA from Escherichia coli reconstituted with the molybdenum cofactor from formate dehydrogenase (FDH). Each enzyme, TorA and TorA-FDH, was immobilized on the surface of a carbon electrode and protected with a dialysis membrane. The biosensor operates at an applied potential of -0.8V [vs. Ag/AgCl (1M KCl)] under ambient air conditions thanks to an additional enzymatic O-2-scavenger system. A comparison between the two enzymatic sensors revealed a much higher sensitivity for theFor the first time, an enzyme-based electrochemical biosensor system for determination of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is described. It employs an active chimeric variant of TorA in combination with an enzymatically deoxygenating system and a low-potential mediator for effective regeneration of the enzyme and cathodic current generation. TMAO reductase (TorA) is a molybdoenzyme found in marine and most enterobacteria that specifically catalyzes the reduction of TMAO to trimethylamine (TMA). The chimeric TorA, named TorA-FDH, corresponds to the apoform of TorA from Escherichia coli reconstituted with the molybdenum cofactor from formate dehydrogenase (FDH). Each enzyme, TorA and TorA-FDH, was immobilized on the surface of a carbon electrode and protected with a dialysis membrane. The biosensor operates at an applied potential of -0.8V [vs. Ag/AgCl (1M KCl)] under ambient air conditions thanks to an additional enzymatic O-2-scavenger system. A comparison between the two enzymatic sensors revealed a much higher sensitivity for the biosensor with immobilized TorA-FDH. This biosensor exhibits a sensitivity of 14.16nA/M TMAO in a useful measuring range of 2-110M with a detection limit of LOD=2.96nM (S/N=3), and was similar for TMAO in buffer and in spiked serum samples. With a response time of 16 +/- 2 s, the biosensor is stable over prolonged daily measurements (n=20). This electrochemical biosensor provides suitable applications in detecting TMAO levels in human serum.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Biljana MitrovaGND, Armel Franklin Tadjoung WaffoORCiD, Paul Kaufmann, Chantal Iobbi-Nivol, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/celc.201801422
ISSN:2196-0216
Parent title (English):ChemElectroChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/22
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/03/16
Tag:TMAO reductase; chimeric enzyme; electrochemical biosensor; molybdoenzyme; trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO)
Volume:6
Issue:6
Page number:6
First page:1732
Last Page:1737
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Unicat cluster of excellence [EXC 314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

