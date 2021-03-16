Trimethylamine N-Oxide Electrochemical Biosensor with a Chimeric Enzyme

For the first time, an enzyme-based electrochemical biosensor system for determination of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is described. It employs an active chimeric variant of TorA in combination with an enzymatically deoxygenating system and a low-potential mediator for effective regeneration of the enzyme and cathodic current generation. TMAO reductase (TorA) is a molybdoenzyme found in marine and most enterobacteria that specifically catalyzes the reduction of TMAO to trimethylamine (TMA). The chimeric TorA, named TorA-FDH, corresponds to the apoform of TorA from Escherichia coli reconstituted with the molybdenum cofactor from formate dehydrogenase (FDH). Each enzyme, TorA and TorA-FDH, was immobilized on the surface of a carbon electrode and protected with a dialysis membrane. The biosensor operates at an applied potential of -0.8V [vs. Ag/AgCl (1M KCl)] under ambient air conditions thanks to an additional enzymatic O-2-scavenger system. A comparison between the two enzymatic sensors revealed a much higher sensitivity for the

For the first time, an enzyme-based electrochemical biosensor system for determination of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is described. It employs an active chimeric variant of TorA in combination with an enzymatically deoxygenating system and a low-potential mediator for effective regeneration of the enzyme and cathodic current generation. TMAO reductase (TorA) is a molybdoenzyme found in marine and most enterobacteria that specifically catalyzes the reduction of TMAO to trimethylamine (TMA). The chimeric TorA, named TorA-FDH, corresponds to the apoform of TorA from Escherichia coli reconstituted with the molybdenum cofactor from formate dehydrogenase (FDH). Each enzyme, TorA and TorA-FDH, was immobilized on the surface of a carbon electrode and protected with a dialysis membrane. The biosensor operates at an applied potential of -0.8V [vs. Ag/AgCl (1M KCl)] under ambient air conditions thanks to an additional enzymatic O-2-scavenger system. A comparison between the two enzymatic sensors revealed a much higher sensitivity for the biosensor with immobilized TorA-FDH. This biosensor exhibits a sensitivity of 14.16nA/M TMAO in a useful measuring range of 2-110M with a detection limit of LOD=2.96nM (S/N=3), and was similar for TMAO in buffer and in spiked serum samples. With a response time of 16 +/- 2 s, the biosensor is stable over prolonged daily measurements (n=20). This electrochemical biosensor provides suitable applications in detecting TMAO levels in human serum.

