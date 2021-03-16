Schließen

The speed-curvature power law in tongue movements of repetitive speech

  • The speed-curvature power law is a celebrated law of motor control expressing a relation between the kinematic property of speed and the geometric property of curvature. We aimed to assess whether speech movements obey this law just as movements from other domains do. We describe a metronome-driven speech elicitation paradigm designed to cover a wide range of speeds. We recorded via electromagnetic articulometry speech movements in sequences of the form /CV…/ from nine speakers (five German, four English) speaking at eight distinct rates. First, we demonstrate that the paradigm of metronome-driven manipulations results in speech movement data consistent with earlier reports on the kinematics of speech production. Second, analysis of our data in their full three-dimensions and using advanced numerical differentiation methods offers stronger evidence for the law than that reported in previous studies devoted to its assessment. Finally, we demonstrate the presence of a clear rate dependency of the power law’s parameters. The robustnessThe speed-curvature power law is a celebrated law of motor control expressing a relation between the kinematic property of speed and the geometric property of curvature. We aimed to assess whether speech movements obey this law just as movements from other domains do. We describe a metronome-driven speech elicitation paradigm designed to cover a wide range of speeds. We recorded via electromagnetic articulometry speech movements in sequences of the form /CV…/ from nine speakers (five German, four English) speaking at eight distinct rates. First, we demonstrate that the paradigm of metronome-driven manipulations results in speech movement data consistent with earlier reports on the kinematics of speech production. Second, analysis of our data in their full three-dimensions and using advanced numerical differentiation methods offers stronger evidence for the law than that reported in previous studies devoted to its assessment. Finally, we demonstrate the presence of a clear rate dependency of the power law’s parameters. The robustness of the speed-curvature relation in our datasets lends further support to the hypothesis that the power law is a general feature of human movement. We place our results in the context of other work in movement control and consider implications for models of speech production.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Stephan R. KuberskiORCiDGND, Adamantios I. GafosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0213851
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30883586
Parent title (English):PLoS one
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/18
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/16
Volume:14
Issue:3
Page number:25
Funding institution:European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [AdG 249440]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

