This two-wave longitudinal study examined risky sexual scripts and sexual behavior regarding consensual sexual interactions, sexual self-esteem, initiation assertiveness, and religiosity as predictors of sexual aggression perpetration in a cross-cultural comparison of college students in Chile and Turkey. As predicted, risky sexual scripts were linked to higher odds of perpetration through more risky sexual behavior cross-sectionally in both the Chilean and the Turkish sample and indirectly predicted perpetration 12 months later. High sexual self-esteem increased the likelihood of perpetration via higher initiation assertiveness in the Turkish sample only. High religiosity reduced the odds of perpetration through less risky sexual scripts and less risky sexual behavior in both samples. In addition, high religiosity increased the probability of perpetration through lower sexual self-esteem in the Turkish sample. Implications of these findings and the role of cultural factors contributing to the differential functioning of religiosity and sexual self-esteem are discussed.

