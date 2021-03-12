Sephardim and Ashkenazim
- Sephardic and Ashkenazic Judaism have long been studied separately. Yet, scholars are becoming ever more aware of the need to merge them into a single field of Jewish Studies. This volume opens new perspectives and bridges traditional gaps. The authors are not simply contributing to their respective fields of Sephardic or Ashkenazic Studies. Rather, they all include both Sephardic and Ashkenazic perspectives as they reflect on different aspects of encounters and reconsider traditional narratives. Subjects range from medieval and early modern Sephardic and Ashkenazic constructions of identities, influences, and entanglements in the fields of religious art, halakhah, kabbalah, messianism, and charity to modern Ashkenazic Sephardism and Sephardic admiration for Ashkenazic culture. For reasons of coherency, the contributions all focus on European contexts between the fourteenth and the nineteenth centuries.
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110695410
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-069530-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-069552-6
|Parent title (German):
|Europäisch-jüdische Studien / Beiträge ; 18
|Subtitle (English):
|Jewish-Jewish encounters in history and literature
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Oldenburg
|Editor(s):
|Sina Rauschenbach
|Publication type:
|Monograph/edited volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Year of completion:
|2021
|Release date:
|2021/03/12
|Page number:
|275
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion