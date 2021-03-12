Schließen

Sephardim and Ashkenazim

  • Sephardic and Ashkenazic Judaism have long been studied separately. Yet, scholars are becoming ever more aware of the need to merge them into a single field of Jewish Studies. This volume opens new perspectives and bridges traditional gaps. The authors are not simply contributing to their respective fields of Sephardic or Ashkenazic Studies. Rather, they all include both Sephardic and Ashkenazic perspectives as they reflect on different aspects of encounters and reconsider traditional narratives. Subjects range from medieval and early modern Sephardic and Ashkenazic constructions of identities, influences, and entanglements in the fields of religious art, halakhah, kabbalah, messianism, and charity to modern Ashkenazic Sephardism and Sephardic admiration for Ashkenazic culture. For reasons of coherency, the contributions all focus on European contexts between the fourteenth and the nineteenth centuries.

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110695410
ISBN:978-3-11-069530-4
ISBN:978-3-11-069552-6
Parent title (German):Europäisch-jüdische Studien / Beiträge ; 18
Subtitle (English):Jewish-Jewish encounters in history and literature
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Oldenburg
Editor(s):Sina Rauschenbach
Publication type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/12
Page number:275
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

