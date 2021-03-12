Schließen

Dante e Botticelli

Metadaten
Author details:Cornelia KlettkeORCiDGND
ISBN:978-88-7667-888-2
Parent title (Italian):Dante visualizzato
Subtitle (Italian):Atti del Convegno internazionale di Potsdam (2018)
Publisher:Franco Cesati Editore
Place of publishing:Firenze
Editor(s):Cornelia Klettke
Publication type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:Italian
Date of first publication:2021/02/21
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/03/12
Page number:426
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik

