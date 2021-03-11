Schließen

Non-Gaussian, non-ergodic, and non-Fickian diffusion of tracers in mucin hydrogels

  • Native mucus is polymer-based soft-matter material of paramount biological importance. How non-Gaussian and non-ergodic is the diffusive spreading of pathogens in mucus? We study the passive, thermally driven motion of micron-sized tracers in hydrogels of mucins, the main polymeric component of mucus. We report the results of the Bayesian analysis for ranking several diffusion models for a set of tracer trajectories [C. E. Wagner et al., Biomacromolecules, 2017, 18, 3654]. The models with "diffusing diffusivity', fractional and standard Brownian motion are used. The likelihood functions and evidences of each model are computed, ranking the significance of each model for individual traces. We find that viscoelastic anomalous diffusion is often most probable, followed by Brownian motion, while the model with a diffusing diffusion coefficient is only realised rarely. Our analysis also clarifies the distribution of time-averaged displacements, correlations of scaling exponents and diffusion coefficients, and the degree of non-GaussianityNative mucus is polymer-based soft-matter material of paramount biological importance. How non-Gaussian and non-ergodic is the diffusive spreading of pathogens in mucus? We study the passive, thermally driven motion of micron-sized tracers in hydrogels of mucins, the main polymeric component of mucus. We report the results of the Bayesian analysis for ranking several diffusion models for a set of tracer trajectories [C. E. Wagner et al., Biomacromolecules, 2017, 18, 3654]. The models with "diffusing diffusivity', fractional and standard Brownian motion are used. The likelihood functions and evidences of each model are computed, ranking the significance of each model for individual traces. We find that viscoelastic anomalous diffusion is often most probable, followed by Brownian motion, while the model with a diffusing diffusion coefficient is only realised rarely. Our analysis also clarifies the distribution of time-averaged displacements, correlations of scaling exponents and diffusion coefficients, and the degree of non-Gaussianity of displacements at varying pH levels. Weak ergodicity breaking is also quantified. We conclude that-consistent with the original study-diffusion of tracers in the mucin gels is most non-Gaussian and non-ergodic at low pH that corresponds to the most heterogeneous networks. Using the Bayesian approach with the nested-sampling algorithm, together with the quantitative analysis of multiple statistical measures, we report new insights into possible physical mechanisms of diffusion in mucin gels.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Andrey Cherstvy, Samudrajit ThapaORCiDGND, Caroline E. Wagner, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8sm02096e
ISSN:1744-683X
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30734041
Parent title (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/01/29
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/03/11
Volume:15
Issue:12
Page number:26
First page:2526
Last Page:2551
Funding institution:National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [DMR-1419807]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1, ME 1535/7-1]; Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [57214224]; Foundation for Polish Science within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

